Sonic Frontiers: How to Complete the Family Gathering Quest

Our speedy friend is back in action in Sonic Frontiers and looks better than ever. With this new take on Sonic, we get an open world filled with quests and objectives that players can dive into. Some are straightforward, while others take a little more thought. Some more difficult ones are required to progress further into the story. The Family Gathering quest is one of them, and while this may take quite a few tries, there is a great strategy to complete it. If you have trouble with this guest, we have you covered, as we will provide a quick and efficient approach for you to succeed.

Family Gathering Quest Strategy

This quest’s objective is simple: you must lead the little critters to their home on the opposite side of the field. The catch here is that they will drop bombs as you try to lead them, and if you get hit three times with a bomb, it is game over. Also, to make it more challenging, you need to beat a time limit, or you will fail the mission. Follow this strategy, and you will be golden.

Lead the sheep

The first step you want to take is to start from the right of the critters without going forward. As you move forward, you want to do so in a way that goes from the right of the field to the left, diagonally. So, in other words, you want to avoid going straight forward.

This diagonal approach will keep the critters in front of you, and you can do this at a slow pace where you can avoid bombs that they drop while also completing the objective within the necessary time limit. Rushing this process may lead you to run into a bomb, which is the last thing you want, and it also will allow the critters to escape your grasp. If you do this correctly, you can get them all in one fell swoop instead of going back and capturing the others.

Once you have led all 50 critters to their home, a cutscene will appear, letting you know you have completed the mission. You can now progress further into the story and discover everything this island offers. As you continue, you will want to make Sonic as strong as he can be, so check out our guide on how to farm XP! Remember, speed and ring capacity are crucial in making Sonic reach his full potential, so make sure you focus on that.

Sonic Frontiers is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2022