Sonic Frontiers: M-049 Puzzle Solution

Sonic Frontiers tests all of your abilities when it comes to the map challenges. Ranging from accumulating a certain amount of damage done with combat or finding a series of items, some are more standard, but with a twist. M-049 in Sonic Frontiers’ Ares Island is a simple time trial. Here’s how to complete it.

How to Beat M-049 in Sonic Frontiers

As mentioned, this is a time trial, but you have to run through a series of small squares in order up to the last one. There are no shortcuts. Missing a square and going into the next one will stop the challenge. With that aforementioned twist as well, you do have to perform a Cyloop on that tower wreckage ahead.

It’ll make the challenge easier to raise that tower before starting the timer. That way, when you start the challenge, you can just run through the gates and up this pillar without having to stop and ruin your momentum. The gates on the pillar aren’t in any off-beaten path either. This part is straightforward with the very last one being at the top.

If you feel like you aren’t fast enough to complete this, you can farm around for more speed by collecting Lost Koco. This is also a good opportunity to allocate ring capacity points over to speed if you need that bit of an extra boost.

You can also take your time with this because this is a rather contained challenge. 60 seconds is more than enough time to clear the gates without rushing.

With this challenge done, you have revealed more of the map. Since this is only the second island of those you can explore in the game, the difficulty does somewhat ramp up. Another common thing that people get stumped on around here is the challenge to defeat the four towers in sixty seconds.

Sonic Frontiers is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2022