Sonic Origins Cheat Codes: How to Enable Sound Test on All Games

Games from generations ago had their fair share of “cheats” that allowed us to break the boundaries and do so much more. In the case of the Sonic games in the 16-bit generation, we could do that and then some. Now with the recent release of Origins, all of the Sonic games have kept their cheat codes and other fun gimmicks to do just that. Here’s how to do so.

Sonic Origins Cheat Codes

Sonic 1 Cheat Codes

To unlock the Sound Test mode in Sonic the Hedgehog, you have to press the following inputs on the title screen:

Up, Down, Left, Right

If you entered this correctly, you’ll hear a ring sound. Now just press Start/ Options/ + and you’ll be put into a menu where you can select any level in the game. You can also select different parameters like which character you want to pick (01 for Sonic, 02 for Tails, 03 for Knuckles). You can enable Spindash, put a speed cap for speed and air, and a few other near options.

Next, if you want to unlock Debug Mode where you can spawn in assets for a specific level, you have to have Sound Test unlocked. Assuming you did and you’re here, hover over the actual Sound Test option and play the following songs:

01, 09, 09, 01, 00, 06, 02, 03

If done correctly, you’ll once again hear a ring sound. You can now play in Debug mode where you transform Sonic into assets from the game. It’s also quite useful for Coin Farming since you can farm 1-ups that have been replaced with said Coins.

Finally, you can also enter an additional string of songs that if done correctly, will give you all Chaos Emeralds, allowing you to turn to Super Sonic if you want. Here is the order:

04, 01, 02, 06

You’ll hear a noise as if you earned a Chaos Emerald.

Sonic CD Cheat Codes

From much testing, it doesn’t seem like any directional inputs are needed to unlock any hidden features. The Time Attack mode exists so you can play any stage down to any act.

Sonic 2 Cheat Codes

Sound Test / Level Select

To unlock this mode, you have to enter the following input before the title screen goes into a demo play.

Up, up, up, down, down, down, left, right, left, right

When done correctly, you’ll hear a ring sound. Simply press start when you do, so you can then go into the Sound Test menu. Here, you can pick any stage or enter more inputs to unlock more features.

Start any level with all Chaos Emeralds

04, 01, 02, 06

This allows for you to turn into Super Sonic, Tails, or Knuckles on any level as long as you collect 50 rings.

Debug Mode

01 09, 09, 02, 01, 01, 02, 04

Debug Mode is the same as it is in the first game and all throughout the others.

Sonic 3 and Knuckles Cheat Codes

Level Select / Sound Test

Up, up, down, down, up, up, up, up

Debug Mode

01, 09, 09, 04, 01, 00, 01, 08

A cool thing about enabling Debug on S3&K is that it allows you to use any character on any level. You can bring Sonic to Knuckles’ Sky Sanctuary Zone where you have to fight against Mecha Sonic. You could also bring Tails and Knuckles to Doomsday, playing out the epic battle against Dr. Robotnik as he tries to escape with the Master Emerald.

All Chaos Emeralds

04, 01, 02, 06

You’ll have to enter this code twice if you want to get the Hyper form of Sonic, Tails, or Knuckles.

A big thing to note is that any kind of progress you make won’t be saved in Sound Test or Debug Mode. As soon as you exit the game either from quitting or reaching an ending, you’ll have to re-enter all these codes and inputs. In the case of Sonic 3 and Knuckles, you won’t be able to create a save slot.

Sonic Origins is available now for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and 5, and PC.