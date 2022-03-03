Spirit-Caller Snail Boss Guide: How to Beat Spirit-Caller Snail in Elden Ring

A boss fight that can be trivialized with one simple trick.

March 3rd, 2022 by Elliott Gatica

Elden-Ring-Spirit-Caller-Snail-Boss

With the many catacombs that you’ll stumble into in Elden Ring, a boss awaits behind the golden mist. Ranging from those like the Erdtree Watchdog or the Grave Warden Duelist, some of these can be a pain in the neck, like that dreaded snail. Here, we’ll give you a method to easily defeat the Spirit-Caller Snail in Elden Ring.

How to beat the Spirit-Caller Snail in Elden Ring

So you may notice right away that you’re fighting a boss that’s called a snail, yet you’re fighting a summoned spirit ash of a large, halberd-wielding warrior. That enemy is no pushover either, depending on what your level is. This enemy is just a strong bodyguard for an actually squishy boss.

The overachieving method in fighting this boss is to obviously get rid of that giant warrior and then attack the one who is summoning these strong Spirit Ashes. However, there is a “cheese” method of sorts where you can avoid fighting that entirely and going straight to the boss.

Elden-Ring-Spirit-Caller-Snail-Defeated

If you look at the very back of the arena, you’ll see an area that’s suspiciously lit up more than what a candle would do in a dark area. That’s because the Snail is rendering itself invisible. Just like those random footsteps that you see out in the Lands Between, you can attack whatever it is.

Just start slashing your weapon in that area of light and you’ll deal damage to the elusive Snail. You cannot lock onto it when it’s invisible, so be on the lookout for the light, indicating its location. After doing some damage to it, the Snail will teleport. This will all be going on as its Spirit Ash is on your tail, so we also recommend using your own Spirit Ashes to serve as aggro for the boss’ summon.

This will save the headache of fighting an opponent who rivals the abilities of an invader, but at least you’ll complete the Road’s End Catacombs after!

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE Elden Ring
Leonine Misbegotten Elden Ring
Elden Ring: Should You Accept the Introduction to Gurranq the Beast Clergyman?
Elden Ring Gamescom
Elden Ring: What Are Dragon Hearts Used For?
Elden Ring Serve Ranni the Witch
Elden Ring: How to Leave Ranni’s Rise If You’re Stuck
Raya Lucaria Gate
Elden Ring Meeting Place Map Location: How to Get the Glintstone Key
Trending on AOTF
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet Announced
Elden Ring Fia
PSA: You Probably Shouldn’t Hug Fia All the Time in Elden Ring
Pokemon Legends Arceus Daybreak Update – What is it?
Persona 25th Anniversary
New Persona 25th Anniversary Art Hints at Persona 6