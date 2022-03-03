Spirit-Caller Snail Boss Guide: How to Beat Spirit-Caller Snail in Elden Ring

With the many catacombs that you’ll stumble into in Elden Ring, a boss awaits behind the golden mist. Ranging from those like the Erdtree Watchdog or the Grave Warden Duelist, some of these can be a pain in the neck, like that dreaded snail. Here, we’ll give you a method to easily defeat the Spirit-Caller Snail in Elden Ring.

How to beat the Spirit-Caller Snail in Elden Ring

So you may notice right away that you’re fighting a boss that’s called a snail, yet you’re fighting a summoned spirit ash of a large, halberd-wielding warrior. That enemy is no pushover either, depending on what your level is. This enemy is just a strong bodyguard for an actually squishy boss.

The overachieving method in fighting this boss is to obviously get rid of that giant warrior and then attack the one who is summoning these strong Spirit Ashes. However, there is a “cheese” method of sorts where you can avoid fighting that entirely and going straight to the boss.

If you look at the very back of the arena, you’ll see an area that’s suspiciously lit up more than what a candle would do in a dark area. That’s because the Snail is rendering itself invisible. Just like those random footsteps that you see out in the Lands Between, you can attack whatever it is.

Just start slashing your weapon in that area of light and you’ll deal damage to the elusive Snail. You cannot lock onto it when it’s invisible, so be on the lookout for the light, indicating its location. After doing some damage to it, the Snail will teleport. This will all be going on as its Spirit Ash is on your tail, so we also recommend using your own Spirit Ashes to serve as aggro for the boss’ summon.

This will save the headache of fighting an opponent who rivals the abilities of an invader, but at least you’ll complete the Road’s End Catacombs after!

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC.