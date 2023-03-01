System Shock Release Date, Gameplay, Platforms, and Everything You Need to Know

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

System Shock has been around since 1994 and has been loved by fans for many years — there is now a remake in the works for the title and many are wanting release date details. Since there have been a lot of discussions surrounding the game it is no surprise. This article will take you through everything you need to know about System Shock’s release date and more.

System Shock Gameplay Details and Release Date

The release date for System Shock is scheduled for March, 2023 on the Steam store page although no specific day has been given as of yet. It should be noted that even though a month has been linked to the release this could change if the developers decide to delay it. There are a few warning signs already, one of which is that there is no day given on the actual month it is meant to release.

The gameplay of System Shock on the other hand looks very promising from everything that we have seen so far. There was a demo released on Steam which is easy to locate and during it; you will be able to get a deeper taste of everything that is on the way. BioShock vibes are highly noticeable through the gameplay since that franchise took a lot of inspiration from System Shock.

The demo indicated that the team stayed very true to the original formula of System Shock in our opinion. There was enough variation in the gameplay to make it fresh and captivating as always but it doesn’t feel like a dramatic departure away from the original.

System Shock Platforms — Lots of Options to Choose From

System Shock is meant to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. This is quite a lot of platforms and considering the fact that there isn’t a storefront page on PlayStation or Xbox for the game yet it is currently March — we are unsure if it will get a release this month on consoles.

When the title does eventually arrive it is going to be something that everyone will want to keep a look out for if they enjoy futuristic experiences. Perhaps many people will find themselves logging out of Pokemon GO and giving this blast from the past a chance.

