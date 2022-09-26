Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival – How To Fix Music Pass “Not Subscribed” Issue

If you’re looking to take advantage of the 500 Song Taiko Music Pass in Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival, you may need to make sure that you’ve got some settings swapped if you have more than one Nintendo Switch.

Depending on the number of gamers in your house, if you have more than one Nintendo Switch that has your main account on it, you could run into an issue redeeming this unique new feature, so let’s find out how to fix the Not Subscribed problem if you’ve come across it on your device!

How To Fix “Not Subscribed” Issue In Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival

If you happen to have more than one Nintendo Switch in your house, you may have noticed that you can’t redeem this special addition on your favorite console. No matter if you’re paying for the service, or if you’re giving the 7-Day Free Trail a run, you can buy or redeem it, but can’t use it.

That’s because it will instantly go to the Primary Console where your account is registered. If you happen to have a Switch Lite as your primary system, but want to play this on your Switch or OLED, you’ll need to change the primary console to your system of choice.

Thankfully, this is a fairly easy process. As long as your device is working, you’ll be able to deactivate it as your primary console directly on your system. These are the steps you’ll need to take to make this happen.

Select Nintendo eShop on the HOME Menu to launch the Nintendo eShop. Select the Nintendo Account you want to deactivate on the console. Select your icon in the upper-right corner to access your Account Information. Scroll down to the Primary Console status. Select Deregister twice to confirm. Repeat these steps for any additional Nintendo Accounts that you wish to deactivate from this console. Open the Nintendo eShop again on your other console, and it will be your Primary System.

However, if your old Switch has broken, or you’ve happened to lose it, you’ll need to set your new system as your primary through the Nintendo Website, but don’t fret! It’s not as scary as it sounds, just follow these steps here to make that happen.

Sign in to your Nintendo Account. Select Shop Menu. Select Deregister Primary Console. Enter your Nintendo Account password. Select Deregister twice to confirm. Open the Nintendo eShop again on your new console, to set it as your Primary System.

Now you’ll be able to not only play all of the songs available in the game, but you’ll also be able to use the Music Pass, as well! Grab your favorite controller for drumming, and get into the fun with this excellent rhythm title!

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival is available now on Nintendo Switch.