Iron Giant is one of the most unique characters in MultiVersus because he is absolutely massive. He is easy to hit but hard to knock off the stage. With the right perks, Iron Giant can be even more of an overpowered character. Here are the best perks for Iron Giant in MultiVersus.

Best Perks for Iron Giant in MultiVersus

Iron Giant is definitely giant in MultiVersus. Because of his size, you’ll want to focus on perks that minimize the damage he takes. You’ll also want to highlight some of his best attacks, because he is a big hitter. Here are the best Signature Perks for Iron Giant in MultiVersus:

Afterburners – Creates a firewall where Iron Giant’s rocket boots ignite the ground.

Static Discharge – Creates a stack of Thorns for each unique source of gray health.

Wrong Side of the Bed – Iron Giant spawns with some of his Rage meter filled.

In our opinion, Static Discharge is the best Signature Perk for Iron Giant because you’ll want to take all of the extra health you can get to make him stay in the battle for longer. While you are applying Gray Health to you and your teammates, you’ll be receiving Thorns that damage enemies when they hit you.

With that said, here are all of the best perks for Iron Giant in MultiVersus:

Static Discharge – Creates a stack of Thorns for each unique source of gray health.

– Creates a stack of Thorns for each unique source of gray health. Retaliation Ready – Grant allies 3 Gray Health for 3 seconds (8 Gray Health for 4 seconds if stacked) after knocking back enemies with projectiles.

– Grant allies 3 Gray Health for 3 seconds (8 Gray Health for 4 seconds if stacked) after knocking back enemies with projectiles. Kryptonian Skin – Reduce incoming damage by 4% (6% if stacked).

– Reduce incoming damage by 4% (6% if stacked). Wildcat Brawler – Increase melee ground damage by 5% (10% if stacked).

The combination of all of the above perks will make Iron Giant have more Gray Health which means more stacks of Thorns for Iron Giant, increased attack power, and increased defense. These are the best all-around perks for Iron Giant in any game mode.

MultiVersus is out now for open beta on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, and PC.