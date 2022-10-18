The Best Sombra Crosshair in Overwatch 2

Sombra has received a small rework in Overwatch 2 and she is more powerful than ever. With her invisibility, hacks, and teleports, when played right, Sombra is almost impossible to kill. And, if you have the right crosshair for Sombra, she’ll be even more of a menace. Here is the best crosshair for Sombra in Overwatch 2.

Best Crosshair for Sombra in Overwatch 2

The best crosshair for Sombra is the circle. Just like Reaper’s crosshair settings, using the circle crosshair for Sombra is best because you are attacking at close range and will easily be able to tell when a target is in the area that your SMG’s bullets will spread to.

Depending on the Hero, Sombra can counter many Tanks, Damage, and Support Heroes. If you land most of the shots from her SMG, you can eliminate an enemy Hero in one clip. Luckily, the reload is very fast as well, so two or three clips for a bullet sponge like Roadhog is also manageable.

To eliminate enemies quickly, make sure to go invisible, sneak behind enemy lines, hack the enemy, and then align the target within the circle reticle to melt their health away. The circle reticle works great for finding players and getting close enough to hack them. Just make sure to press that teleport button before they get the best of you.

How to Change Crosshairs in Overwatch 2

To change your reticle in Overwatch 2, all you need to do is go to Settings, then Controls, and then scroll down to Reticle. Here, you can dig into the advanced settings to customize all sorts of things like the color, the thickness, the dot size, and much more.

If you want to know the best crosshair option for other Heroes or you want to stay as up-to-date as possible, visit our Overwatch 2 page.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.