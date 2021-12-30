The Elder Scrolls Online: Where to Get Poultry

The Elder Scrolls Online has accumulated a welcoming, friendly, and vast community over the years throughout its numerous content updates, DLC’s, and base game adventures. There truly is something for everyone which highlights the sheer strength of MMO’s in being inclusive for players around the world. Furthermore, new patches and new dungeons are being added on a frequent basis throughout the year. A particular resource of great importance for players at the moment appears to be poultry, with players wanting to obtain a vast quantity of the resource for their various needs in the experience. This guide will inform you where to get poultry in The Elder Scrolls Online and what it can be used for.

What is Poultry and What It Can be Used For in The Elder Scrolls Online

Poultry itself is known as a ‘Provisioning Material’, players use it the most for recipes and cooking. It is one of the resources that can be obtained from the very start of the game and can be acquired by things like killing chickens and a range of other ways that this guide will inform you about.

In terms of what recipes Poultry can be used for, here is a list from the Elder Scrolls Online wiki page of all the recipes players can use the material for:

Meat Dishes

Level 1: Chicken Breast – Poultry

Level 10: Tarragon Chicken – Poultry, Seasoning

Level 25: Chicken and Biscuits – Poultry, Millet

Level 35: Crispy Cheddar Chicken – Poultry, Cheese

Level 40: Stros M’Kai Grilled Seagull – Poultry, Garlic

Level Champion 10: Curried Kwama Scrib Risotto – Poultry, Saltrice

Level Champion 50: Kwama Egg Quiche – Poultry, Flour

Savory Dishes



Level 15: Grape-Glazed Bantam Guar – Poultry, Jazbay Grapes

Level 20: Peacock Pie – Poultry, Jazbay Grapes, Flour

Level 25: Colovian Roast Turkey – Poultry, Tomato, Millet

Level 30: Pumpkin-Stuffed Fellrunner – Poultry, Pumpkin, Saltrice

Level 40: Chicken-and-Banana Fried Rice – Poultry, Bananas, Saltrice

Level Champion 50: Khajiiti Sweet-Stuffed Duck – Poultry, Bananas, Cheese

Ragout Dishes



Level 10: Stuffed Capon – Poultry, Corn

Level 35: Narsis Bantam Guar Hash – Poultry, Beets, Saltrice

Level 45: Ash-Hopper Dumplings on Scathecraw – Poultry, Greens, Flour

Level Champion 10: Potato-Stuffed Roast Pheasant – Poultry, Potato, Saltrice

Level Champion 100: Kwama Egg Omelet – Poultry, Carrots, Cheese

Gourmet Dishes

Level 35: Vvardenfell Cliff Racer Ragout – Poultry, Tomato, Carrots, Frost Mirriam

Level 40: Twenty-Four-Raven Pie – Poultry, Jazbay Grapes, Greens, Frost Mirriam

Level 45: Parrot-and-Pumpkin Salad – Poultry, Pumpkin, Greens, Frost Mirriam

Level Champion 50: Duck Soup – Poultry, Tomato, Potato, Frost Mirriam

Level Champion 150: Capon Tomato-Beet Casserole – Poultry, Tomato, Beets, Frost Mirriam

As can be observed, there are a vast amount of dishes that you can use the poultry for in the game and each dish will bring significant benefits to your character from eating it. Notably, the Gourmet Dishes will see your characters gaining the majority of benefits from cooking which will be great for dungeon runs. The resource can also be sold to various vendors in the game for gold if you are needing the extra cash.

Where to obtain Poultry in the World

Poultry can be obtained from various places. A few common places to find poultry is in crates, chickens, apple baskets, and Bantam Guar. One particular location that is said to be especially good for farming poultry and moreover chicken, is the Voljar’s Meadery in Windhelm where nearby an area where a vast amount of chicken can be seen spawning around the hay. Utilising this location to collect a great amount of poultry will be a surefire way to meet your targets for poultry quickly.

However it should be noted that if spotted killing the chickens, you will be chased after by the guards, so be sneaky when killing the chickens, or simply rush in, whatever your style may be. Furthermore another great area for farming poultry is on the Summerset Isles from the DLC among any other places where you find chicken and Bantam Guar venturing in the wilds of the lands.

Will you be collecting poultry in The Elder Scrolls Online this month and even unlocking new gear and weapons?

The Elder Scrolls Online is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, Mac, and PC.