The Sims 4: How to Get Animals in Cottage Living

So you’ve got your Sims settled into your new farm but have no idea how to get animals? This is something you definitely want to get done before worrying about how to get groceries or how to make treats. Cottage Living offers the ability to raise cows, chickens, and llamas in addition to the cats and dogs you can already raise with the expansion of the same name. However, to get a farm animal, there are some additional steps to take or you’ll wind up with some issues. Here’s everything we know on how to get animals in The Sims 4: Cottage Living.

How to Get Animals in The Sims 4: Cottage Living

To get animals in The Sims 4: Cottage Living expansion, you’ll first need to build a barn or coop on your farmland depending on the animal you desire then use the new building to bring your new animal to life. Check below for farm animal-specific instructions!

Chickens, Llamas, and Cows – OH MY!

As mentioned before, each animal type needs a specific farm building before becoming obtainable. See the list below of what each animal requires to be summoned.

Chickens – Build a coop then click on the coop you just built. You’ll get an option to purchase chickens. Pick your favorite chickens and roosters and you’re ready for the show. Just make sure to clean them from time to time or they’ll leave the farm entirely!

Cows – Build a barn then click on it. You’ll get the option to purchase cows. Choose the cow you like and you’re ready to start getting some dairy.

Llamas – Just like Cows, Llamas live in barns. Build a barn then click on it. You’ll get the additional option to Purchase Llamas. Check out the treats they can eat as there are some really funky colors you can make them

- This article was updated on August 17th, 2021