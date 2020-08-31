Top Ways to Make Bells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

What Are Bells?

Bells are the main currency in all the Animal Crossing games, Nook Miles were introduced in New Horizons. Bells are used for many things like, paying off your home loan, buying items and clothes from the stores and many more things. You can find how many bells you have on hand by pressing X and looking in the bottom left hand corner of your pockets. You can also put any bells into your ABD by using the Nook Point in the Town Hall. There are many different and interesting ways to make bells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and this guide will show you out top 4 ways of making them.

1. Turnips

Turnips are your best friend in the game because they are the key to making big bucks. They aren’t the fastest ways to make bells, if you play the game how it was intended. By playing this way, it only takes a week maximum to keep a look out for a really good turnip price. That’s because they go rotten and Daisy mae comes back so you can buy more. Or if you aren’t patient, use the turnip exchange website to get in line to buy and sell those turnips. Check out our article on how the stalk market works. Buying a pocketful of turnips at 100 bells each and then reselling them for over 500 bells will roughly land you just over 2,000,000 bells. Now that’s how you turn a profit!

2. Bugs and Fish

CJ and Flick will come to visit your island from time to time, this is a big opportunity for you to sell any fish or bugs you have been collecting throughout the last week or so. They both will offer to buy the fish/bugs for 150% more than their usual value. The rarer the fish or bug, the higher the price. For an example, Flick will buy Scorpions from you for 12,000 bells, where as Timmy and Tommy will buy them for 8,000. With this being said, keep ahold of any rare fish and bugs you come across since they can be a big payout later on. Specific Nook Mile Islands allow rare fish/bugs to spawn so your chances of making big bucks is even higher if you find yourself on one.

A lot of Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans figured that if you travel to a mystery island that is completely flat and has no river running through it, you could create a Tarantula or a Scorpion island. By getting rid of all of the trees, bamboo, weeds, rocks and flowers, you have cut out a lot of common bugs from spawning. If you dig a L shape and run around the island with your net out, you can trap the Tarantulas/Scorpions and catch them easily.

3. Selling to Timmy and Tommy

Stopping by Nook Crannys and selling anything you don’t need anymore is a fast way to make bells. The rarer the item, the more bells you will get for it. Nook Cranny offers a ‘what’s hot today’ service, this is where you craft items and they will buy those items for extra. This not only helps you make some bells, but it also clears out any extra materials that you don’t need.

4. Allowing Other People to Visit Your Island

When a specific NPC character visits your island, you can use the turnip exchange website to safely open up your island for other players. This allows you to charge an entrance fee, it can be as much or as little as you’d like. You can also ask for tips. This website can also be used to host your island if you have a high turnip price. The higher the price, the more popular your island will be! Some players are willing to wait in a long queue just to come to visit your Timmy and Tommy to sell their turnips.

And that’s our top 4 ways to make Bells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons!