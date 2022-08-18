Tower of Fantasy Gift Guide: Favorite Gifts for Every Character

If becoming friendlier with characters that exist in Tower of Fantasy is to a player’s fancy, look no further than grabbing some gifts and sending them their way. Tower of Fantasy, the newly released anime-inspired MMORPG takes many of the common tropes that can be expected from the genre, including notable Japanese voice actors, the Gacha system, and the ability for players to grasp the personality of the characters that they’ve pulled for via getting to know them better. This guide will discuss how to do that as efficiently as possible.

How to Determine the Favorite Gifts of Characters in Tower of Fantasy

Sending the right gifts to the right people in Tower of Fantasy is pivotal toward maximizing gains from the present delivered to a Simulacrum‘s doorstep. Check for a character’s preference in the Simulacra Menu, in the Awaken tab with Gift selected. Each character has their individual preferences toward the types of gifts they like, marked under their names in colored tags.

Depending on the rarity and the tags of the gifts sent, the maximum amount of points obtainable from each item will differ. They are as the following:

Green items (one unique tag maximum): 10 points with no matching tags, 15 points with one matching tag

Blue items (one unique tag maximum): 20 points with no matching tags, 30 points with one matching tag

Purple items (two unique tags maximum): 40 points with no matching tags, 60 points with one matching tag, 80 points with two matching tag

The Aesperia tag doesn’t carry any bonuses thus far and is used to denote the region where the gift originates from, so don’t worry about that for the time being.

Having that knowledge on its own isn’t going to nail down the particular items that need to be kept an eye on as players debate between what to send to whom, so the following is a list of all gifts that exist in-game thus far and the people they are wanted by.

Favorite Gifts of Tower of Fantasy Characters by Rarity

Green Gifts

Echo : Flower bouquet, Wool scarf, Snack box

: Flower bouquet, Wool scarf, Snack box Ene : Nice picture frame, Custom poker deck, Mini potted plant, Paper pinwheel

: Nice picture frame, Custom poker deck, Mini potted plant, Paper pinwheel Bai Ling : Nice picture frame, Postcard of Aida, Mini potted plant, Retro harmonica

: Nice picture frame, Postcard of Aida, Mini potted plant, Retro harmonica Hilda : Paper pinwheel, Snack box

: Paper pinwheel, Snack box Pepper : Flower bouquet, Nice picture frame, Wool scarf, Mini potted plant

: Flower bouquet, Nice picture frame, Wool scarf, Mini potted plant Crow : Flower bouquet, Wool scarf, Snack box

: Flower bouquet, Wool scarf, Snack box Cocoritter : Nice picture frame, Postcard of Aida, Mini potted plant, Retro harmonica, Paper pinwheel

: Nice picture frame, Postcard of Aida, Mini potted plant, Retro harmonica, Paper pinwheel Shiro : Dumbbells, Postcard of Aida, Retro Harmonica

: Dumbbells, Postcard of Aida, Retro Harmonica Meryl : Postcard of Aida, Retro Harmonica

: Postcard of Aida, Retro Harmonica Tsubasa : Postcard of Aida, Retro Harmonica, Snack box

: Postcard of Aida, Retro Harmonica, Snack box Huma : Flower bouquet, Nice picture frame, Wool scarf, Custom poker deck, Mini potted plant

: Flower bouquet, Nice picture frame, Wool scarf, Custom poker deck, Mini potted plant Samir : Custom poker deck, Paper pinwheel

: Custom poker deck, Paper pinwheel Zero : Custom poker deck, Snack box

: Custom poker deck, Snack box King : Postcard of Aida, Retro Harmonica, Snack box

: Postcard of Aida, Retro Harmonica, Snack box Nemesis: Flower bouquet, Nice picture frame, Wool scarf, Mini potted plant, Paper pinwheel

Blue Gifts

Echo : Chess set, Tailor-made suit, Vitamin pack, Coloring book, Perfume bottle

: Chess set, Tailor-made suit, Vitamin pack, Coloring book, Perfume bottle Ene : Chess set, Plush toy, Cat throw pillow, Coloring book, Tartarus ornament, New Kalka ornament, Moonrabbit kit

: Chess set, Plush toy, Cat throw pillow, Coloring book, Tartarus ornament, New Kalka ornament, Moonrabbit kit Bai Ling : Gem necklace, Meteorite in a bottle, Tartarus ornament, New Kalka ornament

: Gem necklace, Meteorite in a bottle, Tartarus ornament, New Kalka ornament Hilda : Plush toy, Cat throw pillow, Crazy Dumont figurine, Moonrabbit kit, Spirit Princess figurine

: Plush toy, Cat throw pillow, Crazy Dumont figurine, Moonrabbit kit, Spirit Princess figurine Pepper : Tailor-made suit, Vitamin pack, Gem necklace, Perfume bottle, Tartarus ornament, New Kalka ornament

: Tailor-made suit, Vitamin pack, Gem necklace, Perfume bottle, Tartarus ornament, New Kalka ornament Crow : Tailor-made suit, Vitamin pack, Perfume bottle, Crazy Dumont figurine, Spirit Princess figurine

: Tailor-made suit, Vitamin pack, Perfume bottle, Crazy Dumont figurine, Spirit Princess figurine Cocoritter : Plush toy, Cat throw pillow, Meteorite in a bottle, Tartarus ornament, New Kalka ornament, Moonrabbit kit

: Plush toy, Cat throw pillow, Meteorite in a bottle, Tartarus ornament, New Kalka ornament, Moonrabbit kit Shiro : Tool Set, Gem necklace, Meteorite in a bottle

: Tool Set, Gem necklace, Meteorite in a bottle Meryl : Gem necklace, Meteorite in a bottle

: Gem necklace, Meteorite in a bottle Tsubasa : Meteorite in a bottle, Crazy Dumont figurine, Spirit Princess figurine

: Meteorite in a bottle, Crazy Dumont figurine, Spirit Princess figurine Huma : Chess set, Tailor-made suit, Vitamin pack, Coloring book, Perfume bottle, Tartarus ornament, New Kalka ornament

: Chess set, Tailor-made suit, Vitamin pack, Coloring book, Perfume bottle, Tartarus ornament, New Kalka ornament Samir : Chess set, Plush toy, Cat throw pillow, Coloring book, Moonrabbit kit

: Chess set, Plush toy, Cat throw pillow, Coloring book, Moonrabbit kit Zero : Chess set, Coloring book

: Chess set, Coloring book King : Gem necklace, Meteorite in a bottle

: Gem necklace, Meteorite in a bottle Nemesis: Plush toy, Tailor-made suit, Vitamin pack, Cat throw pillow, Perfume bottle, Tartarus ornament, New Kalka ornament

Purple Gifts

The tag will be counted according to the number of preferences corresponding to each character.

Echo : New game console (2) , Music box (1), Aida comic (2) , 3d Hykros puzzle (1), Crown token (1), Limited Tata figurine(1), Limited Peanut figurine (1), Angela ornament (1)

: , Music box (1), , 3d Hykros puzzle (1), Crown token (1), Limited Tata figurine(1), Limited Peanut figurine (1), Angela ornament (1) Ene : New game console (1), Snow globe (1), Music box (1), Banges specialty (1), 3d Hykros puzzles (1), Smarty doll (1), Limited Peanut figurine (1), Angela ornament (1)

: New game console (1), Snow globe (1), Music box (1), Banges specialty (1), 3d Hykros puzzles (1), Smarty doll (1), Limited Peanut figurine (1), Angela ornament (1) Bai Ling : Snow globe (2) , Silver cookware (1), 3d Hykros puzzle (1), Warren fossil (2) , Crown token (1), Limited Peanut figurine (1), Void Angel figurine (1), Angela ornament (1)

: , Silver cookware (1), 3d Hykros puzzle (1), , Crown token (1), Limited Peanut figurine (1), Void Angel figurine (1), Angela ornament (1) Hilda : New game console (1), Aida comic (1), Banges specialty (1), Crown token (1), Limited Tata figurine (2) , Metal Alf figurine (1), Smarty doll (1), Limited Peanut figurine (1), Void Angel figurine (1)

: New game console (1), Aida comic (1), Banges specialty (1), Crown token (1), , Metal Alf figurine (1), Smarty doll (1), Limited Peanut figurine (1), Void Angel figurine (1) Pepper : Snow globe (1), Silver cookware (1), Aida comic (1), Warren fossil (1), Crown token (1), Limited Peanut figurine (1), Angela ornament (2)



: Snow globe (1), Silver cookware (1), Aida comic (1), Warren fossil (1), Crown token (1), Limited Peanut figurine (1), Crow : New game console (1), Aida comic (2) , Crown token (1), Limited Tata figurine (2) , Metal Alf figurine (1), Limited Peanut figurine (1), Void Angel figurine (1), Angela ornament (1)

: New game console (1), , Crown token (1), , Metal Alf figurine (1), Limited Peanut figurine (1), Void Angel figurine (1), Angela ornament (1) Cocoritter : Snow globe (2) , Banges specialty (1), 3d Hykros puzzle (1), Warren fossil (1), Smarty doll (1), Limited Peanut figurine (1), Void Angel figurine (1), Angela ornament (1)

: , Banges specialty (1), 3d Hykros puzzle (1), Warren fossil (1), Smarty doll (1), Limited Peanut figurine (1), Void Angel figurine (1), Angela ornament (1) Shiro : Music box (1), Silver cookware (2) , Banges specialty (1), 3d Hykros puzzle (1), Warren fossil (2) , Crown token (1), Metal Alf figurine (1), Smarty doll (1), Void Angel figurine (1)

: Music box (1), , Banges specialty (1), 3d Hykros puzzle (1), , Crown token (1), Metal Alf figurine (1), Smarty doll (1), Void Angel figurine (1) Meryl : Snow globe (1), Silver cookware (1), 3d Hykros puzzle (1), Warren fossil (2) , Crown token (1), Smarty doll (1), Void Angel figurine (1)

: Snow globe (1), Silver cookware (1), 3d Hykros puzzle (1), , Crown token (1), Smarty doll (1), Void Angel figurine (1) Tsubasa : New game console (1), Aida comic (1), Crown token (1), Limited Tata figurine (2) , Metal Alf figurine (1), Limited Peanut figurine (1), Void Angel figurine (2)



: New game console (1), Aida comic (1), Crown token (1), , Metal Alf figurine (1), Limited Peanut figurine (1), Huma : New game console (1), Snow globe (1), Music box (1), Aida comic (1), 3d Hykros puzzle (1), Angela ornament (2)



: New game console (1), Snow globe (1), Music box (1), Aida comic (1), 3d Hykros puzzle (1), Samir : New game console (1), Music box (1), Banges specialty (1), 3d Hykros puzzle (1), Smarty doll (1)

: New game console (1), Music box (1), Banges specialty (1), 3d Hykros puzzle (1), Smarty doll (1) Zero : New game console (2) , Music box (1), Aida comic (1), 3d Hykros puzzle (1), Crown token (1), Limited Tata figurine (1), Limited Peanut figurine (1)

: , Music box (1), Aida comic (1), 3d Hykros puzzle (1), Crown token (1), Limited Tata figurine (1), Limited Peanut figurine (1) King : New game console (1), Snow globe (1), Silver cookware (1), Aida comic (1), 3d Hykros puzzle (1), Warren fossil (2) , Crown token (2) , Limited Tata figurine (1), Smarty doll (1), Limited Peanut figurine (1), Void Angel figurine (1)

: New game console (1), Snow globe (1), Silver cookware (1), Aida comic (1), 3d Hykros puzzle (1), , , Limited Tata figurine (1), Smarty doll (1), Limited Peanut figurine (1), Void Angel figurine (1) Nemesis: Snow globe (1), Aida comic (1), Banges specialty (1), Smarty doll (1), Limited Peanut figurine (1), Angela ornament (2)

The above about covers all the favorite gifts of characters in Tower of Fantasy. Best of luck to players farming Gold nucleus to pull the characters they intend to send gifts to in Tower of Fantasy. However, remember that everyone gets a free standard banner SSR of their choice, so you are guaranteed to have someone to send gifts to that will be with you for the long haul.

Tower of Fantasy is available now on PC, iOS, and Android