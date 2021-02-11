Game Guides

Valheim – How to Make Frost Arrows

Let's take a look at how you can make some of the best arrows in the game.

February 11th, 2021 by Victor Vellas

Getting deeper into Valheim, you will soon realize that weapons from earlier Ages (Bronze, Iron and so on) will be less and less relevant for the later areas and biomes of the game. Bows in particular can be extremely helpful, but only if the arrows they are accompanied with, are equally strong. Making a Finewood Bow early on will push you quite further into the mysteries of Valheim, but having a stock of strong arrows for it is a must. Therefore, we are taking a look at how you can create some of the best Arrows in the game, the Frost Arrows.

How to make Frost Arrows.

Frost Arrows are indeed strong, very strong in fact for certain occasions like defeating Bonemass, the Swamp’s Boss, the easy way, but do require some hard to find ingredients and a Rank 3 Workbench. To be precise, here is what you need:

  • Obsidian x4
  • Feathers x2
  • Wood x8
  • Freeze Gland x1

While Feathers and Wood are something you will have in hundreds by now, Obsidian and Freeze Gland are some high-end, rare materials. Obsidian can be found spread out on top of the Mountains area, to snowy locations, while the Freeze Gland can be looted from Drakes, who can easily be killed with a Bow. Just make sure you avoid their breath by doing sideways maneuvers.

Each stack you create contains Frost Arrows x20, so as long as you gather all of the above, you could easily make hundreds of them, giving you a significant boost over most enemies in Valheim. Do yourself a favor and craft these awesome arrows.

Valheim is now available through Steam Early Access.

 

