VALORANT Bind Map Guide: Best Agents, Callouts, Tips and Tricks

Despite being around for just two years, VALORANT has turned out to be a massive success. The VALORANT Bind map has been in the game ever since the closed beta. Based in Morocco, this map is very unique.

The Valorant Bind map is the only map in the entire game to not have a mid-section. Instead, it has two teleporters that allow you to traverse the map very quickly. However, whenever you use any of these teleporters, there’s a loud audio cue, so everyone knows that a teleporter has been used. Having said that, here are some tips and tricks that can give you an edge on the VALORANT Bind map.

All VALORANT Bind Map Callouts

Since this game is a tactical shooter, giving specific locations a designated name will make your life easier while communicating with your teammates. If you’ve noticed the minimap that’s there on your screen, whenever you approach an area, a specific name pops up right below the map. This is the name of the area you’re standing in, and that is the callout itself. Here are all the callouts that you will find on the VALORANT Bind map.

Attacker Side Spawn

Attacker Side Cave

A Lobby

A Short

A Exit

A Cubby

A Teleporter

A Lamps

A Tower

A Site

A Bath

Defender Side Spawn

B Hall

B Elbow

B Site

B Teleporter

B Long

B Short

B Garden

B window

B Exit

Market

Here’s a map that will show you which callout is used for which location:

Now that you know which place is called what, here are a few general tips and tricks that you can use during your matches in VALORANT. First of all, use the teleporters but use them cautiously. Since there’s an audio cue, you will always be alerted whenever someone uses it. You can use this to your advantage.

Moreover, when it comes to teleporters, these are the quickest ways while traveling between sites. The B Teleporter opens up into A Short, and the A Teleporter opens up into B-Short leading into B Window. These teleporter exits are usual ambush spots as well, so if you’re using these teleporters, be on the lookout for enemies trying to get the jump on you.

In almost every match on Bind, you will have one sniper on A Tower. As an Attacker, whenever you’re pushing into the site, you need to smoke A Tower! Also, when you’re coming in through A Baths, the right side to the exit door is a blind spot, and enemies usually love camping there. Use your agent abilities to clear out that area before you enter the site.

Since B Window is a quicker way into B Site, enemies love pouring in from there. The solution to this is to either create a one-way with smokes, or to wall it off completely to hinder their approach. Alternatively, you can also camp at B Window and B Hookah to pick off any unsuspecting enemies. Camping isn’t a good idea but people do it anyway!

Best Agents to Use on Bind

At a glance, Bind is a very compact map. There are a lot of closed corners and very few open spaces. Whenever you’re going in for a team selection, any Agent that has the ability to flash corners will work wonders on this map. Sentinels like Cypher and Killjoy are good choices as well. Other than that, an Agent with the ability to drop a smoke is also important. So keeping that in mind, here are our picks for the best agent for VALORANT Bind.

Sage

Brimstone

Viper

Fade

Sova

Phoenix

Yoru

Killjoy

Cypher

At the end of the day, no matter what Agent you choose, a lot will depend upon how well you can shoot. Your Agent abilities will only get you so far. Speaking of Controllers in the game, Harbor is the newest Agent to have joined the Controller meta. Since you can design the crosshairs as you want in the game, here are some really cool crosshairs that you can try out in the game!

VALORANT is available on PC.

- This article was updated on October 26th, 2022