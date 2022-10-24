Vampire Survivors: How to Evolve Weapons

As you progress through Vampire Survivors, you’ll notice that enemies are getting significantly stronger, and your standard weapons may not cut it. This is why weapon evolution is a necessary process every player should complete as soon as possible. But it isn’t as simple as just leveling up a weapon until it’s ready to transform, and there are several steps you will need to complete to evolve a weapon successfully. So even though it’s a relatively lengthy process, the payoff is worth it when you can go back to facing hordes of enemies with a much stronger weapon. Read on to discover everything you need to know about weapon evolution.

How to Evolve Weapons in Vampire Survivors

Evolving weapons within Vampire Survivors predominantly revolve around the more you use the weapon. Therefore, to begin the evolution process, you will need to level up the weapon to its maximum level, which can only be done by using it frequently during your runs. The level cap for each weapon is level 8. Following leveling each item up, you will need to locate and pick up the passive item required for evolution, which is different for each weapon. The table below lists every weapon and the passive item needed to evolve.

Base Weapon Passive Item Evolution Whip Hollow Heart Bloody Tear Axe Candelabrador Death Spiral Pentagram Crown Gorgeous Moon Cross Clover Heaven Sword Fire Wand Spinach Hellfire Magic Wand Empty Tome Holy Wand Santa Water Attractorb La Borra Song of Mana Skull O’Maniac Mannajja Runetracer Armor NO FUTURE Garlic Pummarola Soul Eater Knife Bracer Thousand Edge Lightning Ring Duplicator Thunder Loop King Bible Spellbinder Unholy Vespers Shadow Pinion Wings Valkyrie Turner Gatti Amari Stone Mask Vicious Hunger

After collecting the necessary items and leveling up the required weapon, you’ll need to collect a Treasure Chest from an elite monster, which tends to spawn ten minutes into a stage. Upon collecting the chest with the passive item and correct weapon level, you will automatically evolve the weapon to the next step. It’s essential to remember that there are a limited number of slots for weapons, so you need to pick and choose which ones you want to work on leveling before you jump in with both feet.

Vampire Survivors is available now on PC.