Warzone 2 DMZ Heavy Chopper Explained: How to Private Exfil and Find Fuel

Image: Activision

The Heavy Chopper has been added on top of the new Backpacks in Warzone 2 DMZ Season 3. With the new Heavy Chopper, you can exfil and use it for any other quick travel around Al Mazrah. Here’s everything you need to know about the Heavy Chopper in DMZ.

Where to Find the Heavy Chopper in DMZ

The Heavy Chopper is only accessible in Al Mazrah. There is only one Heavy Chopper per extraction, so you’ll need to race other teams to it.

The location of the Heavy Chopper can vary, and the best way to find it is to open your Tac-Map and look for the Heavy Chopper icon. You’ll likely find it around the airport and port.

Where to Find Heavy Chopper Fuel in DMZ

The only problem with the Heavy Chopper is that it doesn’t have any fuel. In order to use it, you need to find special fuel at the airport.

Taking regular gas cans to refuel the Heavy Chopper won’t work. You need to find the special fuel found at the airport. Search the orange caches and behind locked doors for the best chance of finding the special fuel.

How to Private Exfil in DMZ

The best part about the Heavy Chopper is that you can use it to exfil. That’s right — instead of waiting around in a specific location for an exfil helo, you can fly the Heavy Chopper out of the map and achieve a successful exfiltration.

To do this, all you need to do is fly out of bounds. After the countdown hits zero, you’ll see the successful exfiltration message. This works well for scaring your friends, too!

It’s worth mentioning that there is another new feature specifically called Private Exfil. You can buy a Private Exfil at a Buy Station and that will allow you to use an exfil site that was previously inaccessible. If you do use a Private Exfil, be sure to bring one of the four new Plate Carriers.