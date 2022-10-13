What are the biggest changes coming in Elden Ring patch 1.07?

Patch 1.07 for Elden Ring will arguably set the groundwork for the game’s capability of creating different experiences for its separate audiences. Elden Ring, shares a common trend with the Souls series and Bloodborne in that its active online player count is sustained by players that engage in the cooperative or PvP experience the game has to offer. PvP in particular has led to fighting hotspots before the gates of major story bosses, where people wage combat and test out new builds, leading to regular balance patches. Patch 1.07 looks to differentiate the PvP and PvE player experience as a result.

Significant Changes for patch 1.07 of Elden Ring

Simply put, the game will separate the damage scaling on weapons, skills, spells, and incantations for PvP and PvE from patch 1.07 onward. Making it so players using the same build will be at different power levels depending on whether or not they are engaging another hostile player in combat, or if they are fighting against a boss by themselves or with a friend. This feature will likely allow developers to tweak parameters without making it difficult for players dealing with tough boss battles using tailored or overpowered builds in single or coop play.

Arguably, this should come as a beneficial change overall as this will diversify Player/AI difficulty for experienced veterans active in Elden Ring, and keep difficulty consistent for newcomers and returning players who might have struggled as a result of the numerous balance patches that have maintained power balance for the PvP sphere, at the potential expense of PvE cheese and voiding existing boss fight strategies.

Other changes of interest that apply to the general environment include buffs to colossal weapon attack speeds while nerfing crouch poke and rolling recovery attacks. Accompanying that is a general increase in the poise value that most armor pieces will provide to players, which might not lead to hyper armor, but helps to provide more value to heavy armor sets that exist in-game.

It is interesting to note that the majority of spells and incantations seen in the balance list are seeing buffs, with only a select few receiving rebalances or nerfs. The same can be said for Weapon Skills and Ashes of War.

Hopefully, these changes will lead to more build diversity across the board for PvE and PvP players, and fewer community disagreements regarding how the balancing of the game should be handled and whether the game should cater to player duelists or RPG enthusiasts.

Players should check the official patch notes for a detailed list of the changes implemented.

Elden Ring is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.