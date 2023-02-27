What Does Psyblade Do in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? – Answered

Image: The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have just been given a flood of new announcements. This includes special gift Pokémon, a brand-new two-part DLC, and the launch of a new Tera Raid event. This event includes the addition of a new Paradox Pokémon known as Iron Leaves, and its abilities can prove difficult to counter for most players. This is partially thanks to its new signature move, Psyblade, which might catch some off guard. Players should prepare for this new Pokémon by learning everything they can about Psyblade in Scarlet and Violet!

What Psyblade Does and How to Prepare for it in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Psyblade is a relatively strong move no matter where it’s used. It has a base power of 80 to start, which makes it comparable with attacks like Aura Sphere and Dragon Claw. It also has 100 base accuracy, making it impossible to dodge unless you move accuracy-lowering moves. The best way to stop it outright is to use a Pokémon with a resistant type, such as Dark or Steel.

Where Psyblade becomes truly deadly is its special attribute. Psyblade is boosted in power by 50% when under the effects of Electric Terrain. This is especially troublesome during the Tera Raid against Iron Leaves, where it will start the battle off by using Electric Terrain. If you’re fighting solo, you might want to make sure one of your computer-controlled teammates has an Arboliva to clear the terrain with its ability.

While Psyblade is already a powerful move in of itself, it’s even more powerful when used on Iron Leaves. The Paradox Pokémon has incredibly high Attack and access to Quark Drive, making any use of Psyblade extremely deadly when powered up. Keep this attack in mind even outside of Tera Raids, as it’s very likely that many rivals will use it in online matches.

- This article was updated on February 27th, 2023