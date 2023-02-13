Many players will come across the character, Nellie Oggspire, in Hogwarts Legacy. She’ll give you a quest to find the Daedalian Keys, which is a lot more tedious than it sounds. You have to find all 16 of them, play the reaction minigame, and collect what’s inside to put into your house chest. The thing is, what exactly is in that house chest and is it even worth it in Hogwarts Legacy? We can explain all we know below.

What is in the House Chest in Hogwarts Legacy?

Once you have found all the keys and collected what’s inside of them, bring them back to your common room. You’ll have to manually insert each one until the entire chest is full. A small cutscene will occur with the code being cracked.

Inside this chest will be your specific House’s Relic Uniform. It’s not a standard piece of gear that has stats and possible traits and upgrade potential. Instead, it’s a cosmetic transmog item for your robe. If your standard uniform robe or your pre-order robe doesn’t cut it for you, this one just might.

Is Finding All 16 Daedalian Keys Worth it?

If you’re someone who takes a lot of pride in the house you chose, then yes, this is totally worth it. However, it does mean that you can’t wear your Dark Arts deluxe edition robe if you have it. If you’re someone who didn’t buy the deluxe edition, then repping this for your journey will truly make you a representative of the House you chose.

Additionally, we have the location of each of the keys if you’re stuck looking for them. Some won’t be accessible until you explore more of the castle in your playthrough.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’ll become available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version will be out on July 25, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 13th, 2023