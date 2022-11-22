What is Rage Mode in Ship of Fools?

If you have unlocked all of the Fools and have noticed Betty’s trinket, you may be wondering what Rage mode is in Ship of Fools. Whether you are trying to defeat Eye, of the Storm or just get to it, Rage mode is a great tool in Ship of Fools. Here is what Rage mode is.

Rage Mode in Ship of Fools Explained

Much like how the status effects aren’t explained in the game, it can be confusing trying to understand what Rage mode even is. In Ship of Fools, Rage mode is an effect that happens to Fools that allows them to shoot faster and have a higher chance to deal critical hits for a short period of time.

As mentioned earlier, Betty is one of the best characters in Ship of Fools because she is able to enter Rage mode whenever she is knocked or stunned. This can be used to great effect by purposefully entering a stun beam to deal heavy damage to a boss like Claws, Tyrant of the Deep. If you are playing two-player, your teammate can also hit you so you enter Rage mode.

The only other way to enter Rage mode is to get a specific trinket. The two trinkets that allow you to enter Rage mode are Torch Head, which allows you to enter rage mode on critical hits, and Light Toolbox, which allows you to enter Rage mode when a hole in the ship is repaired or broken. Trinkets are acquired randomly, so there is no guarantee you’ll get one that allows you to enter Rage mode.

Whether you play as Betty or pray for a Rage mode trinket, Rage mode is an excellent effect, especially paired with the best cannon in the game. Use it to your advantage to push back the Aquapocalypse.

Ship of Fools is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.