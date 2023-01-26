Among the wide cast of playable characters featured on Fire Emblem Engage, very few are able to heal as efficiently as Jean, especially in the game’s early/mid stages. But what is the best class for him? Now, in order to help you bring out the full potential of one of the game’s best dedicated healers, here’s the best class for Jean in Fire Emblem Engage.

What is the best class for Jean in Fire Emblem Engage?

Like Framme, given that Jean starts the game as a Martial Monk whose biggest strength lies in his ability to heal efficiently, all while being able to make use of both Staves and Martial Arts, the best class for him is High Priest. The class is the ideal one for Jean as it will empower his strengths, all while also allowing him to make use of Tomes as his main offensive force when needed.

You will be able to advance Jean to the High Priest Class by expending one Master Seal, but doing so is not recommended while playing on the Maddening difficulty, as other units capable of performing just as well, such as Pandreo will become available later on. It is also important to note that many offensive-focused units, such as both Celine and Ivy are also able to efficiently heal while in a pinch. You can check out how to get and use the seals in our How to Get Master Seals in Fire Emblem Engage guide.

If you plan on using Jean until the end of the game, however, it is also vital to partner him up with an Emblem capable of improving his healing capabilities, such as Micaiah. Apart from that, getting him the Hold Out skill from Roy is also a must, as the skill is widely considered as one of the best in the game and will allow you to move Jean through the field without the constant fear of being one-shotted.

You can play Fire Emblem Engage right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2023