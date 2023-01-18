What is the Siphon Effect in Fortnite?

Brand new augments in Fortnite have brought back an effect that is extremely powerful. The effect is called Siphon and, when it is triggered, it can keep you alive for much longer and allow you to wipe out many more enemies. Here is what Siphon is in Fortnite and how to use it.

What is Siphon in Fortnite?

Though Siphon may sound like a cool new character like Drift, it is actually a temporary effect that you can have similar to Zero Point or Slap. With Siphon enabled, you will health and gain shields when you eliminate enemies.

This ability is really strong. With Siphon, you can eliminate a player and continue pursuing the rest of the enemy’s squad without using consumables since you’ll be back at full health and shields. Basically, Siphon makes you unstoppable.

How to Get Siphon in Fortnite

The only way to trigger Siphon in Fortnite right now is through Shotgun Striker and Rarity Check. As mentioned previously, these are two new augments in Fortnite and they are very useful.

With Shotgun Stiker, you’ll get Siphon if you land a shotgun hit on an enemy. With Rarity Check, you’ll get Siphon when you eliminate enemies with Common and Uncommon weapons. Though Shotgun Striker is slightly better since it will proc Siphon more often, both of these augments are great since they are the only way to get Siphon currently.

With Flacon Scouts, new augments, and new quests now available in Fortnite, it is only a matter of time before Epic Games nerfs Siphon. They have already disabled Rarity Check from competitive play (interestingly, they didn’t remove Rarity Check and Shotgun Striker.) It will be interesting to see how the community and Epic Games respond to Siphon being back in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play for free on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 18th, 2023