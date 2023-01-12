Who is Drift in Fortnite? Drift Skin Images, Cosmetics, and More

Fortnite is a game with a lot (and I mean a lot) of skins and one of the coolest ones is Drift. For those of you who are new to Fortnite, Drift is a unique character that isn’t from any other game like Geralt or Doom Slayer. Here’s who Drift is in Fortnite.

Drift in Fortnite Explained

Drift is an OG character in Fortnite. Drift was first introduced in Fortnite Season 5, which was even before they had official chapters. To get Drift back then, all you had to do was own the Battle Pass and get XP. You would unlock different customizations on Drift and eventually get every piece after earning 200,000 XP.

Because Drift is such an old skin, he is an extremely rare character that only people who have been playing since the beginning have. If you come across anyone with a Drift skin, just know that they have been with Fortnite since the beginning and that deserves respect. And then blast them to bits with the new Burst Assault Rifle.

All Drift Skins and Cosmetics

As mentioned earlier, there are many skins and cosmetics to Drift. Drift is such a cool character that he has crossed games and is available in Destiny 2. Here are all the Drift skins and cosmetics.

Is Drift Still Available in Fortnite?

Sadly, Drift was only available in Fortnite Season 5. Though Drift does pop back into the Item Shop now and again, it is extremely rare when he does. Because of that, you should buy Drift if you ever come across him in the Item Shop because there is no telling when he will be available again.

And that is everything there is to know about Drift in Fortnite. Though you won’t be able to get Drift in Fortnite, you can focus on getting the cool Midseason drop skins.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023