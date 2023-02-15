When Does Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1 End?

Gamers ready for the new Battle Pass and Season coming to Fortnite have a little less time than expected to complete what they already have available. While Seasons normally have a concrete finish date, it seems that Epic Games had something else in mind, and changed the final date of the current Season.

But, what does that mean for gamers, and when does Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1 come to a close now? Let’s jump off of the Battle Bus and into Anvil Square to find out when players will need to finish up the last bits of cleanup on their current battle pass before the next Season starts in this popular Battle Royale title!

When Does Chapter 4, Season 1 End In Fortnite?

📅Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 1 now ends on March 8, a few days earlier than announced.



Log in anytime starting March 2 for a boost of Supercharged XP each day and finish the season and Battle Pass strong! pic.twitter.com/EA9OGJcch8 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 15, 2023

It looks like this season is going to come to a close a little bit earlier than originally expected, with a new finish date of March 8, 2023. This means that players have a few days less than normal to finish off all of the current Battle Pass Quests and earn all of the skins that are currently available before a new set starts to make its way into their favorite game.

There doesn’t seem to be any particular reason for this change, but players can log in starting on March 2, 2023, to get a Supercharged XP bonus that can help them finish off the last bits and hit level 100 before it comes to a close. Those that have already signed up for Fortnite Crew will be happy to hear this, as it means that they’ll be ready to jump into the next Battle Pass at no extra cost.

But, don’t fret. With the Most Wanted update that was recently released, players have plenty of reasons to get back into the action. No matter if they are searching for ways to change their Heat level, or just need to find Cold Blood Vaults to get the newest Gold Blooded Skin and Back Bling for their favorite characters, getting to the next tier of the current Battle Pass is going to be a breeze.

