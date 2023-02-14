How to Find Cold Blooded Vaults in Fortnite

Image via Epic Games

Fortnite‘s Most Wanted event is here, and the Cold Blooded are running rampant on the Island. This criminal syndicate is stashing their stolen goods in poorly-hidden but well-guarded Vaults. Read on to find out how to find these Cold Blooded Vaults and the type of treasure you can expect to find inside.

How to Visit Named Locations Containing a Cold Blooded Vault in Fortnite

Image via Fortnite.gg, Epic Games

In Fortnite, Cold Blooded Vaults can be found in Shattered Slabs, Faulty Splits, and Brutal Bastion. You can see their exact locations by opening the Map and looking for their icons represented by a vault door. To complete the Visit Named Locations Containing a Cold Blooded Vault‘ quest, you only have to visit the previously mentioned locations, not the Vaults themselves.

Screenshot via Epic Games

These Vaults are protected by Cold Blooded bodyguards and a single Cold Blooded Boss, who you’ll need to defeat to earn a Vault Keycard to complete the Intel & Recon quest and unlock the Vault door. If you’d like to try a sneaky approach, it’s important to note that these NPCs will only become hostile if you attack them or your Heat is at Level One or above.

What Items are in Cold Blooded Vaults?

Screenshot via Epic Games

Cold Blooded Vaults contain many special Chests, Containers, Safes, Slurp barrels, and hefty stacks of Bars, which can be broken to line your pockets. They also include Fortnite’s new Heisted Exotic Weapons with unique appearances and effects.

Heisted Breacher Shotgun — Deals extra damage to structures.

— Deals extra damage to structures. Heisted Accelerant Shotgun — Increases movement speed and fire rate of the Shotgun as you damage opponents.

— Increases movement speed and fire rate of the Shotgun as you damage opponents. Heisted Explosive Assault Rifle — An aim-down-sights Rifle with explosive projectiles.

— An aim-down-sights Rifle with explosive projectiles. Heisted Run ‘N’ Gun SMG — Infuses you with Slap and self-reloads while sprinting.

— Infuses you with and self-reloads while sprinting. Heisted Blink Mag SMG — Grants the Zero Point Dash ability after reloading.

Ace Vending Machines are also found in Cold Blooded Vaults, which are needed to complete the Intel & Recon quest, gain Infamy, and evolve your new Solid Skull Back Bling. If you’re looking for an easy way to complete Most Wanted challenges in Fortnite, grabbing a squad and performing a good old fashion Vault heist is definitely the way to go.

While you’re out there gaining notoriety and reveling in criminal activity, don’t forget to check out the Fortnite School of Llama promotion to earn exclusive Witcher-themed rewards while you play.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023