When will Primal Kyogre come to Pokemon GO?

The Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon are expected to arrive in the popular mobile game during the Pokemon GO Tour 2023. After celebrating the Kanto and the Johto regions in 2021 and 2022, we’ll be heading into the Hoenn region in 2023.

This event is scheduled to last for two days, and there are two versions available: a free version and a ticketed version.

Pokemon GO Primal Kyogre Release Date and Other Details

The Pokemon GO Tour 2023 is scheduled to go live on February 25 at 10 AM local time and will conclude on February 26 at 6 PM local time. Over these two days, a lot of interesting Pokemon will be up for grabs. During these two days, you will encounter these Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre in primal raids.

That’s everything we know about the Primal Groudon and Kyogre in Pokemon GO for now. More information about this will be available as we inch closer to the event. There’s another interesting feature involved with the event. There are some objects known as red orbs and blue orbs.

Not much is known about these orbs, but we’ll get to know more about them through a special research story that is set to go live during the event. These are related to Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre in some way, but how they’re involved is still a mystery.

These two primal beasts won’t be the only interesting creatures joining our world during this event. The Mythical Jirachi will also be a part of this event. Trainers around the world will be able to purchase a Masterwork Research ticket if they want to encounter the Shiny Jirachi. You will be able to purchase a shorter version of this Masterwork Research if you’re planning on attending the in-person event in Las Vegas. However, if you do make the purchase, you will not be able to purchase the ticket for the longer research.

That’s all we have for now with respect to the Pokemon GO Hoenn Tour 2023. The new season Mythical Wishes, is scheduled to begin from December 1, so here are some details about it. Here’s a quick guide on how to get a King’s Rock in the game. Follow these steps if you want to evolve a Roselia into a Roserade.

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2022