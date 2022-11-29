Where and When Does It Rain in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

The weather has always been an essential feature of the Pokemon franchise. It is no different in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as the weather can be a crucial part of what type of Pokemon you catch. Additionally, rain is significant since this weather condition is vital for specific Pokemon to evolve into their following form. Players may want to know where and when rain happens in Scarlet and Violet, and the answer is not that straightforward. Unlike Pokemon Arceus, you can’t just change the weather instantly. This guide will cover everything you need to know regarding rain in the latest Pokemon entry.

When and Where Will Players Experience Rain in Scarlet and Violet?

Unfortunately, determining the exact location and time that players will experience rainy weather is impossible. Currently, the game doesn’t allow players to alter weather conditions, so all players can do is wait patiently. Usually, the climate changes every 5 to 10 minutes, but it may be something other than the rain players are looking for. Don’t go into your Nintendo Switch settings and try to outsmart the game by changing the clock on your console, as we have tried this, and it doesn’t work. It is also important to note that if you use a weather-changing move in battle, the rain will stop once the fight is over.

That is all there is to know about rain at the current moment in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but we are hoping that Game Freak adds a feature in future updates that can help with this. It would be nice for players who only have a little time on their hands to control the climate and time of day. Waiting for a long time, potentially not receiving the weather you were looking for, is a colossal disappointment and often happens in the Paldea Region.

Why don’t you focus on something you can control and buy some Vitamins for your Pokemon while you wait for the weather to change? This can make your whole party extremely powerful, but ensure you have at least three gym badges!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2022