Where Are the Four Masters in Shambali Monastery in Overwatch 2?

Since much of the new season in Overwatch 2 will deal with Ramattra’s appearance, a significant number of challenges will either be about him or the new level he came out with. Character milestones aside, you will have to complete challenges to earn additional battle pass XP in the new level. In the Attain Mastery challenge, you have to earn 5 eliminations under the gaze of the Four Masters in Shambali Monastery. We can tell you how to do that.

Where Are the Four Masters in Shambali Monastery?

The Four Masters of the Monastery can be found near the defending team’s spawning point on the map. As they exit their respawn location, there is a series of four Zenyatta-looking statues all facing the center floor. Here, you can see a mural of the Omnic sprouting six arms.

For this challenge, you have to earn 5 eliminations in this area. While you can see it very early as a defender, this won’t become an area for battling until the attacking team pushes the payload to its final destination. If you’re on the attacking team and the defenders do a really good job and not letting your team advance to the third part of the map, this challenge won’t be doable.

Additionally, if you want your eliminations to count towards this challenge, you may want to stand on that circle in doing so. It’ll be a tough task since both teams are gunning for that area either for the payload to get there or not get there. It’s unclear how strict the area is for the challenge to count. This challenge will also be more doable with a DPS.

If you’re not having luck with the level coming up, there will be a periodic “Shambali 5v5” playlist in the Arcade so you can only play that map. The only downside to this is that there is no role queueing for this mode. Players can pick any character they want with no cap on roles. At least in that playlist, you can knock out the other challenges like the Repair Shop one.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2022