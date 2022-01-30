Where is Yorrich in Pokemon Legends Arceus? – Setting Up the Coastlands Camp Request Guide

Yorrich's help is required to set up camp in the Cobalt Coastlands.

January 30th, 2022 by Diego Perez

Setting up new camps is a core part of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and players must locate a man named Yorrich in the Cobalt Coastlands in order to establish an additional camp in that region. This request comes from a woman named Gully and is aptly titled “Setting Up the Coastlands Camp.” She’ll meet you at the southeastern peninsula that looks like a hand, which would make a perfect spot for a camp if she could just find Yorrich. The game tasks you with locating this man but doesn’t give you any idea where he could be, which can be quite frustrating for some players. Here’s where to find Yorrich in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Yorrich Location

While this quest may seem like a daunting task, Yorrich isn’t actually too far away. He can be found on the southeastern branch of Sand’s Reach, the “pinky finger” of the hand peninsula so to speak. You can see his exact location marked on the map below.

Once you approach him, you’ll see that he’s scared of a talking bird Pokemon. It’s just a Chatot though, so it’s really nothing to worry about. That doesn’t mean you’re walking away without a fight, however, so be prepared to take on and possibly catch the bird Pokemon. Once the Chatot is dealt with, Yorrich will assist in the creation of a new camp. At this point, you can return to Gully and complete the request, establishing the Coastlands Camp in Sand’s Reach as a reward.

This is just one of many cryptic requests in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, so your journey will still have a few bumps in the road going forward. Even some early game side quests, like the Bothersome Bidoof mission, have been stumping many players, so be on the lookout for particularly tricky requests. The Sea’s Legend is another request that has been giving players a lot of trouble as well, so watch out for that one.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available now on Nintendo Switch.

