Where-to-Buy-Sandwich-Picks-in-Pokemon-Scarlet-and-Violet

Sandwich-making may not seem like an essential part of your adventure in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but it can be a beneficial way to restore your Pokemon’s health between areas, breed certain species, or boost your chances of encountering shiny Pokemon. While you wander through the different Towns and Cities of Paldea, you’ll gain access to a variety of sandwich ingredients to apply to your craft, but when it comes to finishing up, no sandwich is complete without a fancy pick to keep everything together. But even though the game supplies you with a few when you start, the more sandwiches you create, the faster your supplies deplete, so read on to find out how you can replenish your stock.

How to Buy Sandwich Picks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

For players looking to add a little decoration to their lunch, Sandwich Picks can be purchased from any Artisan Bakery across Paldea, predominantly located in major towns like Mesagoza or Levincia. These bakeries are also home to several fresh ingredients to add to your sandwiches, so stocking up when possible is essential. The Sandwich Pick you use will not impact your Sandwich’s outcome; they are just used as decorative items, so you are free to purchase whichever design you like best. The list below states each location with an Artisan Bakery, so you know where to head to stock up on picks.

Cascarrafa

Alfornada

Mesagoza

Levincia

Artazon

Cortando

Medali

Alongside those locations, Sandwich Picks can occasionally be purchased from one of the vendors in Port Marinada, but there’s no guarantee that they will be in the rotation when you visit. There are various Pick designs to choose from, from Pokemon replicas to small shapes and icons to personalize your experience with sandwich creation, so let your creativity go wild and create a sandwich recipe worth remembering.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2022