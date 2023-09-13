Where to Catch Corphish in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Teal Mask DLC for Scarlet and Violet allows players to find some of their favorite Pokémon in the wild after their absence in the base game. One Pokémon that can be found particularly early into the DLC is Corphish, a Water-type crustacean with an imposing evolution. Players without a Water-type Pokémon going into the Teal Mask DLC should consider catching a Corphish the moment they’re able to. Even if they already have one, its evolution’s unique typing in Scarlet and Violet can make it worth searching for

Corphish and Crawdaunt Locations in The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Like quite a few other Pokémon in the DLC, Corphish can be found the moment you arrive in Kitakami. You’ll find it around ponds and rivers in the southern and eastern portions of the map, including just by Mossui Town. Since Corphish is a Water-type, you’ll easily be able to catch it if you brought some Net Balls from Delibird Presents in the base game. Get your hands on Corphish and you’ll have a respectably strong — if slow — ally for the rest of the DLC.

Notably, Crawdaunt is one evolved Pokémon that can be found in the wild. You can always just evolve a Corphish by getting it to level 30, but Crawdaunt is also found in the watery areas at the easternmost portion of the map. It will also be subject to the bonus catch rate boasted by Net Balls, so bring plenty along if you don’t want to spend time grinding.

Crawdaunt is an imposing Pokémon in the right hands. Its unique Water/Dark typing makes it immune to Psychic attacks while also giving it access to powerful physical attacks. Its high Attack stat allows it to make good use of these moves, though its Speed and Special Defense leave something to be desired. Take care when using Crawdaunt and it should prove to be a powerful ally!

- This article was updated on September 13th, 2023