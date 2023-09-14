Where to Catch Sentret and Furret in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

With the Teal Mask DLC, players can find numerous classic Pokémon from previous games in Scarlet and Violet. Sentret is one of the more humble choices players can search for, offering a nice Normal-type touch to a trainer’s team. Its evolution, Furret, is similarly uncharacteristic, but their abilities and gimmicks can make each one worth searching for. All that’s left is for players to actually know where Sentret and Furret can be found in the Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Sentret and Furret Locations in The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Sentret can be found some time after arriving on Kitakami, during the hunt for the area’s signposts. It can easily be encountered directly east and west of Mossui Town. Even if you’ve completed the main game, Sentret’s strength should be low enough to make it an incredibly easy catch. Take advantage of Quick Balls if you have them, which should prevent any headache from accidentally knocking your target out.

Furret is a bit more difficult to encounter in the wild, as its habitat is much more restrictive than Sentret’s. But you shouldn’t even need to consider catching a separate one since you can just evolve Sentret at level 15. A few candies will easily get it to that level, allowing you to get your hands on a Furret with no trouble whatsoever. If you do decide to simply catch one instead, be aware that it’s a rare sight primarily found in the southeastern portion of the map.

Much like the Normal-type Aipom, Furret is decent at best when it comes to its offense and defense. Where it truly shines is in its Run Away ability, which ensures escape from wild encounters. This makes it ideal to use while hunting for rare or shiny Pokémon out in the wild, especially if you’re facing higher-level foes than usual. Furret is proof that not every Pokémon needs to be the greatest battler, making it a welcome catch for any player.

