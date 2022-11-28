Where-to-Catch-Stonjourner-in-Pokemon-Scarlet-and-Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet emphasize the various environments Pokemon species inhabit across the map, making it more convenient for players who know the ins and outs of Pokemon types but may present a challenge to those who don’t. In addition, certain species, such as Stunky and Stonjourner, are game-exclusive, so Pokemon Violet Players will have a tough time locating them in the overworld since they are only available in Pokemon Scarlet. On the other hand, Stonjourner is one of the easier game-exclusive species to track down due to spawning in a single location, so for a Scarlet Trainer, there is enough opportunity to catch a few and trade them to Violet players. So, read on to find out where you can see these rock-type giants.

Where to Find Stonjourner in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Stonjourner exclusively spawns in one location across Paldea, Asado Desert. Within this sandy landscape, there’s no set location in which they generate, so if you spend enough time walking across the desert, you will undoubtedly encounter a few along the way. Toward the north of the desert, you will find some ruins which tend to be surrounded by Bronzor. Stonjourner frequently spawns around this area alongside a Gimmighoul in chest form, so it’s a great place to head if you are still struggling to find these stones. Typically, a wild encounter will be around level 25-30 in Asado Desert, so it’s best to come with a few status-effecting Pokemon moves and a bag full of Pokeballs, as Stonjourner will put up a bit of a fight.

If you are playing Pokemon Violet and struggling to fill out your Pokedex due to game-exclusive species like Stonjourner, there are several ways you can gain access to the species. For example, you can try your luck at Suprise Trades via the Pokeportal or trade game-exclusive species with a fellow trainer with a Link Trade. In addition, there’s always the opportunity to visit a trainer in-game and explore their version of Paldea through Union Circle, which opens up a new world of species you may be missing.

- This article was updated on November 28th, 2022