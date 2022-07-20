Where to Find All Phantasmal Conches in Genshin Impact | All Phantasmal Conch Locations

Genshin Impact‘s version 2.8 main event is currently underway, giving players the chance to not only explore a new iteration of the Golden Apple Archipelago, which now features a wide array of new puzzles, quests, and treasures, but also the ability to unlock a new skin for fan-favorite 4-star Electro bow wielder Fischl, which can be claimed after collecting 16 of the Phantasmal Conches scarred throughout the archipelago. Now, to help you unlock Fischl’s new skin as fast as possible here’s the location of all Phantasmal Conches present on Genshin Impact‘s version 2.8.

Where to Find All Phantasmal Conches in Twinning Isle: All Phantasmal Conch Locations

Currently, you can find a total of 5 Phantasmal Conches in Twinning Isle, with the Secret Mission Log: 1, Secret Mission Log: 2, and Ongoing Mission Image: 1 conches being featured on the main body of the formation, the Central Camp Image: 3 Imaginary Conch being located at the center of Archipelago, and the Central Camp Image 4: Imaginary Conch being featured at the northmost part of the Isle.

With that said, you can find the Secret Mission Log: 1 conch by heading to the northmost Waypoint of Twinning Isle. Once there, just circle the closest rock formation counter-clockwise to find the conch laying on the grass.

You can find the Secret Mission Log: 2 conch by climbing to the top of the rock formation right of the Waypoint you used to to reach the first conch.

The Ongoing Mission Image: 1 conch, on the other hand, can be found on the extreme right of the Island, placed over a small rock on the shore. You can glide there, so there’s no need to use the Waverider.

You can find the Central Camp Image: 3 Imaginary Conch at the center of the formation located in the middle of the Golden Apple Archipelago map.

The final conch of the Isle, the Central Camp Image: 4 Imaginary Conch can only be found after you unlock the alternative layout for the Isle. With that said, once you do, you can get the conch by heading to a small formation located northeast of the castle. The conch will be inside a well surrounded by 3 ravens. To get access to the conch, you just need to talk to the three ravens and then place 3 different stones in the well. As the conch is one of the Misplaced Conches, once you interact with it, the item will disappear from the map and be added to your inventory.

Where to Find All Phantasmal Conches in Broken Isle: All Phantasmal Conch Locations

You can currently find a total of 5 Phantasmal Conches in Broken Isle, as the Isle features the Ongoing Mission Image: 2 conch, as well as the Central Camp Image: 3, and Secret Mission Log: 3, 4, and 5 conches. With that said, among all the conches in the Isle, the Secret Mission Log: 3 conch is the easiest to spot, as the conch will be placed over a hard-to-miss rock located on a big shore northwest of the Isle’s Teleport Waypoint.

The Secret Mission Log: 4 conch will be a little harder to spot but do not worry, you will be able to find it by heading left from the Teleport Waypoint. The conch will be located at the base of the mountain, placed over a rock.

Just like the previous two logs, the Secret Mission Log: 5 conch is hard to miss, as the conch will be located on the shores located northeast of the Teleport Waypoint. The conch will be facing the drum used to enter Xinyan’s domain and will be close to a gigantic root.

The Ongoing Mission Image: 2 conch, on the other hand, can be found by going to an area located northeast of the island’s main body. You will know you are in the right direction if you spot a Mirror Maiden by the shore. After sporting the maiden, just continue going around the rock formation anti-clockwise. The conch will be located close to a few bushes and inside a Hilichurl camp.

Only available after players unlock the alternative version of the island, the Central Camp Image: 3 conch can be found in the main room visited as part of the game’s new Pyro Pillar Puzzle. To reach the conch, you will need to light the first two Pyro pillars part of the puzzle. You can check out how to unlock the area, as well as how to complete the puzzle here.

Where to Find All Phantasmal Conches in Pudding Isle: All Phantasmal Conch Locations

In Pudding Isle, players can find the Secret Mission Log: 6, 7, and Ongoing Mission Image: 3 conches. With that said, you can find the Secret Mission Log: 6 and 7 conches by heading west and south of the Isle’s main Teleport Waypoint, respectively. The conches will be located opposed to each other, as you can see in the image below:

The Ongoing Mission Image: 3 conch, on the other hand, can be found by the side of the area’s Teleport Waypoint.

Where to Find All Phantasmal Conches in Minacious Isle: All Phantasmal Conch Locations

In total, you can find 3 conches on Minacious Isle, and the good thing is that you can actually get all of them in one trip. With that said, the first one, the Secret Mission Log: 8 conch, can be found in the Isle’s original version, by the big puddle located in the center of its main body.

After getting the previous conch, climb trought vines and ruins above, as, once you reach the higher ground, you will be able to get the Ongoing Mission Image: 4 conch. Just be careful not to get thrown back down by the arrows.

You can find the area’s final conch, Central Camp Image: 1, by heading to the top of the mountain.

Kazuha Domain Conch: All Phantasmal Conch Locations

Apart from the conches which can be found in the Arquipelago, there are 4 which can only be acquired on the mirage domains. With that said, you can find the first domain conch, As the Poet Plies Parts of Ether and Earth, on Kazuha’s Misty Hills, Foggy Vales mirage. You can find the conch by following the main path of the questline, as his coach will be placed over a table in one of the rooms you must cross while making your way through the shattered space.

Xinyan Domain Conch Location

Unlike the previous (Sojourner’s Song conch (Kazuha’s), Xinyan’s Virtuoso Vouches for Verity and Valor conch will take you quite a bit off the main path, and will only become available after you finish her story quest. With that said, once you complete the quest, return to her domain, and upon entry, head back and then enter a door on the right, which will take you to a platform-like area. Once there, use the speakers to continue forward until you face a few enemies protecting a chest, defeat them, open the chest, and continue past the now available door.

Once out of the door, hit the drum and follow the path until you see a purple mirage. Come close to it and then follow it to the next drum, which you must hit in order to unlock the way to the conch. Follow the path and enter through the new door. After that, all you need to do is solve the puzzles and keep moving forward, towards another area protected by a set of enemies. After defeating them, activate the speaker to go to the next area and head up. The conch will be located atop a rock formation right of the entrance.

Fischl Domain Conch Location

Just like the first Sojourner’s Song conch, you can find Fischl’s conch by following the main path, this time part of the second chapter of the Immernachtreich Apokalypse quest. To find the conch, just solve the puzzles and continue towards the goal. The item will be in the area where you must make use of various mechanisms in order to repair the path and will be placed over a table close to a few flower pots.

Mona Domain Conch Location

You can find the As the Stars Reveal Secrets (Sojourner’s Song 3) conch on Mona’s mirage, Temple of the Star Latitudes. To get to the conch, go through the same door you used to reach the first Astral Puzzle. After that, continue forward until you reach a room with another Astral Puzzle. To unlock a way to the conch, you need to first match the composition on the wall three times, and then interact with the wall highlighted by the arrow. Once you do that, follow the path until you reach a room featuring a chest. The conch will be located on the left side of the room.

How to Claim the New Fisch Skin

Once you get a total of 16 conches, you can claim the Fischl Skin by heading to the event overview page, opening the Phantasmal Conch Collection Progress tab, and then claiming the outfit. You can check out how to change between skins and gliders in Genshin impact here.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. The Golden Apple Archipelago will be accessible from July 15 to the end of version 2.8.