Where to Find Ancient Seeds in Valheim

Have you been looking for Ancient Seeds in Valheim but have yet to be successful? You’re not alone, as this rare item can be challenging to locate, especially if you need help knowing where to start. Ancient Seeds are essential when accessing some of the game’s boss content, so knowing where to look for them is very important. Don’t worry; we have you covered as we will provide you with everything we know regarding Ancient Seeds, including their location and purpose.

How to Find and Use Ancient Seeds

Ancient Seed’s primary purpose is to summon The Elder, one of the game’s bosses. Go to any altar found in the Black Forest Biome, and sacrifice three Ancient Seeds to successfully summon The Elder boss for a fight that should grant you a great reward. It is recommended that you join this fight with a good amount of food, considering it can be pretty challenging, and any buffs will help you significantly. Players can easily find these altars by reading a Runestone, which will give you the direction you need to take.

First and foremost, the best way to find Ancient Seeds is by defeating specific monsters called Greydwarf Brutes and Greydwarf Shamans. To locate these beasts, you can travel to the Black Forest Biome, where you can easily find them wandering around. The drop of Ancient Seeds isn’t one hundred percent after defeating these enemies. Still, the good news is that there are nests that will continuously respawn Shamans and Brutes, allowing you to farm until you collect enough Ancient Seeds.

If you are looking for one or a few Ancient Seeds, you can destroy the nest immediately for a hundred percent drop. It is important to remember that if you kill the nest and get the instant gratification of Ancient Seeds, the nest won’t respond for further use. This means you won’t be able to grind for seeds later on.

Finally, like many other items in the game, you can find Ancient Seeds in treasure chests. This should be the last resort, as it is on the rarer side of coming across one, and the first two methods are much more effective.

Do you need help finding other items in Valheim? We thoroughly searched and found easy methods for collecting items for a Feather Cape, Spice Rack, Black Scrap Metal, and more!

Valheim is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2023