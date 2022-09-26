Where-to-Find-Batty-Slimes-in-Slime-Rancher-2

Slime Rancher 2 has introduced players to a vast number of brand new slimes, on top of the old companions met in the previous title. Among the lot are Batty Slimes, a perfect fanged friend for any rancher. These bat-like beauties are pretty easy to come across, given you know where to head, and they are a worthy addition to any Plort farm. But like any slime, they have some pretty complex needs to meet before you can rinse them for what they are worth. So read on to find out where you can find Batty Slimes.

Where to Locate Batty Slimes in Slime Rancher 2

Batty Slimes are predominantly located in Ember Valley, one of the newer locations added to the Slime Rancher franchise. Like their nocturnal counterparts, Batty Slimes love to dwell in dark areas like caves, so players should head to the cave north of the map. However, the volcanic cave to the west will also be home to a few of these fanged critters, so it’s worth trying both locations if you have no luck.

Unlike other nocturnal Slimes, such as Phosphor Slimes, Batty Slimes can survive in daylight, but they grow more aggravated the longer they are exposed to it. Additionally, they eat much more than standard slimes and get incredibly hungry at night, so they must be consistently fed to remain happy and produce Plorts. Finally, it’s integral for players to have an air net over the enclosure for Batty Slimes, as they won’t shy from trying to escape at every given opportunity.

Pomegranates are Batty Slimes’ favorite food, and consistently keeping these in your inventory will ensure your crew never goes hungry. If you feed them their favorite food over anything else, you can quickly farm Plorts.

Slime Rancher 2 is available now on Xbox Series X|S and PC.