If you’re looking for a solid and useful move in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the Bulldoze TM is for you. Although it doesn’t deal much damage like the Flamethrower TM, its ability to decrease your opponent’s speed will give you more advantage during a fight. With your opponent slowed, you’ll get the chance to start the turn first, thus allowing you to lead the battle. Here’s where to find the Bulldoze TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Bulldoze TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To find the Bulldoze TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, head to the North Province (Area Three) Lighthouse. You should be able to spot the Bulldoze TM on the beach as it comes in the form of a shiny Pokeball. For clarity, you can check the map below for its exact location.

Given the location of this TM, you might as well pick up the Giga Drain TM that is also nearby. For reference, the image below shows the area around the Bulldoze TM.

This Ground-type move enables your Pokemon to strike everything around it by stomping on the ground and lowers the Speed stats of those hit. In case you didn’t know, the speed debuff also applies to multiple Pokemon. This makes it one of the most beneficial moves to use during a Doubles match, similar to the Surf TM,

Once you have added this TM to your bag, use a TM machine at any Pokemon Center to create copies of it. To do so, you will need to have these materials below:

・1500 LP

・Mudbray Mud x3

・Sandygast Sand x3

These materials shouldn’t be too hard to find as they usually appear on the beach. To speed things up, you can utilize the Let’s Go feature to have your Pokemon automatically pick up the items around you.

That sums up where to find the Bulldoze TM! Overall, this is an excellent move against Pokemon that rely on speed, such as Raichu, Chien-Pao, and Jolteon. In addition, this move’s AoE attack makes it great when fighting multiple Pokemon.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 28th, 2022