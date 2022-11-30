Have you ever felt like your Pokemon lacks damage in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? If that’s the case, consider learning the Drill Run TM to increase their critical hit. Although the damage from this TM isn’t as significant as other TMs, the critical hit increase effect will come in handy in all situations. In addition, with the proper setup, there is a high chance that your Pokemon will be able to one-shot your opponent. With that said, here’s where to find the Drill Run TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet!

Where to Find Drill Run TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Drill Run TM can be found in a dig site near the Levincia Lighthouse in East Province (Area Three). To obtain this TM, you will need to teleport to Levincia Lighthouse first before making your way to the dig site. For full clarity, you can refer to the map below for the exact location. Note that the specific dig site is marked with an orange flag on the map.

Upon arriving at the marked location, you should be able to spot a large dig site on the ground. That’s where the Drill Run TM is. You can either jump or use Miraidon or Kiraidon to climb down to obtain the TM. Thankfully, this game has no fall damage, so you shouldn’t worry about your character fainting after jumping from great heights. Check out the image below to see the surroundings of the TM.

The Drill Run is a Bug-type move that enables your Pokemon to attack the opponent like a drill and increases their chance to land a critical hit. Ideally, you’ll want to use this move against physical attack-oriented Pokemon. This can include Dunsparce, Lycanroc, and Sandaconda.

Before learning this TM, you must first craft it using a TM machine at any Pokemon Center. To do so, make sure to have the following materials:

8000 LP

Pineco Husk x5

Dunsparce Scales x3

Arrokuda Scales x3

That sums up where you can get the Drill Run TM. While you’re here, check out other TMs with high utility, such as the Encore TM and Giga Drain TM. This will ensure your Pokemon will be more flexible and more prepared to battle any Pokemon without issue.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2022