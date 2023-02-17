Where to Find Fwoopers in Hogwarts Legacy

Image: Avalanche Studios

Are you looking for Fwoopers in Hogwarts Legacy? Well, you’re in luck because they’re pretty easy to find compared to Unicorns. Fwoopers are remarkable magical creatures in the game that can help players progress in their adventure since their feathers can be used to upgrade gears. Finding Fwoopers can be challenging if you’re unsure where to look, so we’ve put together a guide to help you locate them quickly.

Fwooper Locations in Hogwarts Legacy

There are two locations in Hogwarts Legacy where you can find Fwoopers early in the game. The first place to check is the Feldcroft Region. Here you will find a variety of enemies and beast dens, including Fwoopers. It so happens to be near the Rookwood Castle Floo Flame. Check out the location below to help you find the Fwooper den in this area.

Image: Avalanche Studios

Another place to find Fwoopers is in a Fwooper den nearby a secluded tree, which is quite far from the nearest village, in the Hogwarts Valley region. The nearest Floo Flame you can use to travel to this location is the Keenbridge Floo Flame. Once you’ve teleported to this place, you can follow the red path shown in the image below to a Fwooper den.

Image: Avalanche Studios

Once you’ve found a Fwooper, you’ll need to catch it before you can release it in your Vivarium. To do this, you’ll need a spell called Nab-Sack, which you’ll receive upon completing the “The Elf, The Nab Sack, and The Loom” quest with Deek. You won’t be able to catch any beast if you don’t have this spell with you.

Related: How to Get a Niffler in Hogwarts Legacy

Simply use Levioso or Arresto Momentum to levitate or slow the Fwooper down before you cast the Nab-Sack spell. Once you have the Fwooper, you’ll need to feed it. Feeding the Fwooper will make it happy, allowing you to obtain its feather to upgrade your gears. Happy hunting!

- This article was updated on February 16th, 2023