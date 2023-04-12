Where to Find Golden Skulls in Warzone 2 DMZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

With the launch of Season 3, a new DMZ mission in the REDACTED Faction requires you to get a golden skull. Unlike watches and toothpaste, golden skulls are very rare and hard to come across. And, unlike the Skeleton Key, you can’t craft it. Here’s where you can get a golden skull in DMZ.

Warzone 2 DMZ: Where to Find Gold Skulls

There are a few places to find golden skulls in DMZ. While it always comes down to RNG, here are the best places to find golden skulls:

Sawah Hotel

Police Stations

Safes

Sawah Hotel – Gold Skulls

The Sawah Hotel is an excellent location to find gold skulls. Unless it is a Stronghold, you can go to the top of the Sawah Hotel in the center of Sawah Village and enter rooms 302 and 303, which usually require a key, from the open window on the roof.

Once inside, you can loot the orange caches and everything else in the room for a chance to get a gold skull. Again, it all depends on RNG, so visit this in another run if you didn’t find a golden skull this time.

Police Stations – Gold Skulls

For some reason, golden skulls have a higher chance of appearing at Police Stations. There are three Police Stations in Al Mazrah: one to the south of Al Mazrah City, one on the northwest side of Al Mazrah City, and one south of the Sa’id City Mall.

Police Stations don’t have locked doors, but they usually have armored guards. If you are quick and careful, you could get lucky and find a gold skull in a Police Station.

Safes – Gold Skulls

The last place to find gold skulls is in safes. Safes can be found in warehouses and houses all over Ashika Island and Al Mazrah. They spawn at random, so check houses and warehouses to find them.

Once you find one of these large grey boxes, you can drill into it. While you wait near the safe for the job to be completed, you’ll need to defend yourself from incoming enemies. If you’re lucky, it’ll all be worth it when you peek inside and see a golden skull. Make sure to bring a Scavenger Backpack so you have room for it.

