Image: ConcernedApe

One particular wood in Stardew Valley is trickier to get than most: Hardwood. Hardwood is a very flexible item. That’s why players should collect it whenever they can. Creating some buildings, clothing, and even food recipes in-game is required. In this article, we’ll talk about where to find hardwood in Stardew Valley.

How to find Hardwood in Stadrew Valley

Before searching for Hardwood, you must upgrade your axe first. Although some methods of getting Hardwood don’t require any axe upgrades, it’s still better to upgrade your axe to a steel axe for a better chance of getting it.

Search your Farm

Image: Attack of the fanboy

You don’t need to go further away from your farm if you’re looking for Hardwood. Just go around your farm, look for Large Stumps and Large Logs, and chop them. You’ll be rewarded with Hardwood for clearing those out. Please note that these items respawn randomly on your farm, so this method might not be the best if you want to get a lot of Hardwood. However, there’s an exception to that rule.

You can consistently farm Hardwood on your farm if you choose the Forest Farm map layout at the start. If you’re a Farm map user, all you need to do is go to the westernmost part of your farm, and you’ll see Large Stumps and Large logs that you can chop down for Hardwood. Unlike other sources, the eight you’ll see will respawn daily, so you’ll have a constant source of 16 Hardwood.

Related: How To Get Mahogany Seeds in Stardew Valley

Visit the Secret Woods

Image: Attack of the fanboy

Once your axe is upgraded, the Secret Woods is the first place you need to go to. If you don’t know where Secret Woods is, just go to the upper-left corner of Cindersnap Forest. If you haven’t been to the Secret Woods yet, you’ll find your path blocked by a giant log. This is where your steel axe will come in handy. Get your steel axe and chop the log to clear the path and proceed to the Secret Woods.

Inside the Secret Woods, you will find six large stumps. You can chop each one down to get two Hardwoods, so you’ll be able to get 12 Hardwoods in this area alone. These stumps respawn daily, so you can go back whenever you want to collect Hardwoods.

- This article was updated on March 3rd, 2023