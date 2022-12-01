Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players can make use of a wide variety of different items in order to give themselves an edge when battling, be it against wild Pokémon, other trainers, or even the mightiest Raid Bosses. With that said, among the many items in the game, Leftovers can be considered one of the most useful, thanks to their ability to heal your Pokemon at every turn. But where can you find Leftovers in the games? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s where to find Leftovers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Leftovers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Just like many other extremely handy items in the game, you can get as many Leftovers all your want by heading to any of the Delibird Presents stores located throughout Paldea and then purchasing them. Each serving of Leftovers will cost 20,000 Pokedollars/League Points. You can check out the exact location of all stores in our All Delibird Presents Locations article.

We know, it’s a steep price, but the item is one of the few in the game which stays extremely useful from the early to the late game, so purchasing it as soon as possible can be considered one of the best investments on it, especially for those currently facing the Gym leaders for the first time.

You can also find a few Leftovers scattered throughout the city of Medali, located north of Area Zero, in West Province (Area Three).

Are Leftovers Useful on Guides?

Unfortunately, we would not recommend the use of the item during high-level raids, as it’s advised that you focus on making use of offense or defense-boosting items during the battles. Another reason for that lies in the fact that, although healing is always appreciated, the amount will make little to no difference on 5, 6, or 7-star Raids.

You can play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet right now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 1st, 2022