Where to Find Nibbles the Cat in Cyberpunk 2077?

Nibbles the Cat is the newest member to join the Cyberpunk 2077 family. Added to the game with the new Edgerunners update, Nibbles has found a spot for himself like the true royalty he is. You can adopt this cat in the game, and make him a permanent housemate. But, in order to do that, you will have to complete a small side mission in the game.

Unlike most side jobs in Cyberpunk 2077, the one involving Nibbles the Cat isn’t that difficult at all. Here’s what you need to do!

How to get Nibbles the Cat in Cyberpunk 2077?

To get your hands on Nibbles, you will have to travel back to your apartment in Little China. If you’re lost or you’re just feeling lazy, you can use the fast travel mechanic to make it to the Megabuildin H10: Atrium. Use the elevator to head up to your floor, but don’t enter your apartment.

Instead, take a right and then travel all the way to the end of the hallway. If you’ve managed to do this correctly, you should find yourself in front of an apartment with the number ‘0721’ on the door. Take another right from here and there should be a trashcan in front of you. When you move closer to the trash can, you will notice a pop-up that says “Feed teh cat.” As soon as you interact with the note, you will be prompted to leave some food for Nibbles the Cat in the bowl.

Head back to your apartment after you’ve done this and go to sleep. Return here once you wake up, and you’ll see Nibbles eating. Move close to the cat and interact with it to pick him up. Once you do this, you will automatically bring Nibbles the Cat back to your apartment. This marks the end of the side job, and your reward is Nibbles. Although it’s not much, but it’s a fruit of honest labor!

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Google Stadia.

- This article was updated on September 30th, 2022