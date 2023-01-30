Are you wondering where to find Peng Treasure location Dead Space Remake so you can get the There’s Always Peng! trophy or sell the Peng Treasure for lots of Credits to purchase other items in the store? You might have reached Chapter 3 and expected to find The Peng Treasure located here, but instead, you were met with an Audio Log. What gives? The Dead Space Remake has made many changes to item locations and puzzle solutions compared to its 2008 counterpart. An example is the Comms Array Puzzle, which has a slightly modified solution.

While this keeps the game fresh for experienced players of the original release, it can lead to frustrating movements. Unfortunately, no clues are given for these changes, which holds true for the Peng Treasure Location, which you will be unable to find until much later in the game. So then, where is the Peng Treasure Location, and how do you access it? Here is where to find Peng Treasure Location in Dead Space Remake to get the There’s Always Peng! trophy and lots of Credits.

Where to Find Peng Treasure Location in Dead Space Remake

After going down the elevator, you can find the Peng Treasure Location in Chapter 11, Alternate Solutions, in the Cargo Bay area. After exiting the elevator, you will want to turn left and do a 180-degree turn to find a group of Kinesis Module moveable crates. You will need to clear these crates with your Kinesis Module to unblock a locker where Peng is located. There is a dead Ishimura crew member slumped up against the locker. Congratulations, you now have another Dead Space Remake trophy. If you already collected the trophy, you can still sell the Peng for 30,000 Credits which will help you purchase additional Power Nodes or Weapon Upgrades from the shop.

