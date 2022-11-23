Where to Find Sludge Bomb TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Sludge Bomb is perhaps one of the best poison-type special attacks in the Pokemon games. Its base damage is 90 with 100 accuracy, so it’s extremely good against opponents weak to the type and with weaker special resistances. Here’s how you can get the Sludge Bomb TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Get Sludge Bomb in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Sludge Bomb can be found in a cliffside area north of Alfornada. To find where Alfornada is, check the southwest corner of the Paldea map. This is the town where you’d battle against the psychic-type gym leader, Tulip. It’s recommended that you face her after obtaining 6 badges.

With that said, once you have obtained the TM, you can now replicate it at Pokemon Centers via the TM machine. It’ll cost you 5 units of Croagunk Poison, 3 Grimer Toxins, 3 Foongus Spores, and 10,000 LP. It is one of the more pricey TMs, but it is worth it. If you’re looking to put it on a Pokemon, put it on one that excels in Sp. Attack.

Sludge Bomb has a physical counterpart, which is either Cross Poison or Poison Jab. you wouldn’t want to put this on a Pokemon like Krookodile. Instead, with that newly evolved Gengar you got, this TM would be perfect on it.

Poison-type moves are exceptionally strong against grass and fairy types. The poison utility also allows for passive damage per turn in battle, making it good at withering opponents’ Pokemon’s HP. However, it isn’t a good status effect to use against wild Pokemon if you’re planning on catching them; poison can KO them.

If you’re finding yourself short of LP in replicating Sludge Bomb, you should try some of our farming methods to secure more than enough to buy one.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022