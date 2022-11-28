Where to Find Solar Beam TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Getting the best moves for your Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is key to winning some of the more difficult battles in the game. Solar Beam is one of the stronger moves you can get for grass-type Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet and is sure to help out as long as the type advantage is in your favor. Before you can have your Pokemon firing off Solar Beams left and right, you will need to find the TM so you can craft it. Let’s go over where you can find the Solar Beam TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Solar Beam in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As with many TMs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can find them spread across the game world in a multitude of places. Solar Beam in particular is one many players are trying to get their hands on as it can be quite a powerful move when combined with some of the new Pokemon that have been added to the game. But before you can add it to your crafting list and begin mass-producing the TM you will need to find it somewhere in the world.

Luckily this is not too hard as you can find a copy of Solar Beam sitting in the open field near Porto Marinada. This is perfect as this will give you the move right before you need to fight the water-type gym leader. To find the TM you will want to head north from Porto Mariana and cross the nearby river. On the other side of the river, you should see a small plateau. Climb up on top of it and you will find a nice golden Pokeball sitting on the ground with your TM in it.

Once you have added the TM to your collection and crafting list you will need to go find a few Pokemon so you can get the materials to craft it. To craft Solar Beam you will need to get the materials from a Bounsweet, a Tropius, and a Foongus. Once you have three of the materials from each of those pokemon you will need to head to a TM station at any Pokestop and pay a steep 12,000 LP to craft a copy of Solar Beam.

While this is a high price to pay, you will only need to craft a copy of Solar Beam after you use the free copy that you found. Now that you have one of the stronger grass-type moves available, you can focus on getting other TMs that might prove useful such as Blizzard and Earthquake. While some pokemon may learn these moves naturally as they level up, it doesn’t hurt to have the TMs to put on a Pokemon that could benefit from the move.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 28th, 2022