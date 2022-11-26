Among the extensive list of powerful Ice-type moves featured in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Blizzard can be considered a great choice for those looking for an ability sure to make an impact against both one and multiple opponents. But where can you find the Blizzard TM? Now, in order to answer that, as well as to help all of those looking for an Ice move sure to freeze your opponents in the sport, here’s where to find the Blizzard TM in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Blizzard TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Differently from many other TMs in the game, which can be found in the wild, such as Hyper Beam, U-Turn, and Focus Blast, you can get the Blizzard TM in both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet by defeating 10 or more trainers in the Glaceado Mountain area and then talking to the Pokémon League Representative in front of the Glaceado Gym Pokémon Center.

You can check out the location of the Glaceado Gym Pokémon Center in the image below:

How to Craft Blizzard TM

After getting the TM, you will then be able to make as many of it as you wish by heading to a TM Machine and then expending a total of 12,000 League Points, 5 Snowrut Furs, 3 Snover Berries, and 3 Cryogonal Ice for each copy. If you are currently lacking any of the materials, you can get them by either defeating the respective Pokémon or expending LP. With that said, in order to make sure that you always have the necessary LP, don’t forget to check out how to farm League Points in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

To recap, here are all the items you need to gather in order to craft each copy of the Blizzard Teachable Move in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

12,000 League Points.

5x Snowrut Fur

3 Snover Berries

3 Cryogonal Ice

You can play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet right now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 25th, 2022