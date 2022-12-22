Where to Find the Bank of Adal 2nd Story Office Key in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

Keys are one of the biggest mysteries in Warzone 2 DMZ, especially the elusive blue access cards needed for Building 21. If you are on the prowl for the Bank of Adal 2nd Story Office Key and its location, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s how to find both the key and key location in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Where to Find the Bank of Adal 2nd Story Office Key in Warzone 2 DMZ

Finding a Bank of Adal 2nd Story Office Key in Warzone 2 DMZ comes down to RNG, which if you’re unfamiliar with the term, means random number generator. This means that it is up to a completely random chance that you’ll come across a Bank of Adal 2nd Story Office Key.

The best way to find keys in Warzone 2 DMZ is to loot a lot, defeat high-value targets, and complete faction quests. Keys are found everywhere and anywhere, so keep your eyes peeled and snag them when you see them.

Bank of Adal 2nd Story Office Location in Warzone 2 DMZ

If you have managed to find a Bank of Adal 2nd Story Office Key, you’ll need to know where this key goes, which is usually the hardest part about using keys. The Bank of Adal 2nd Story Office is located on the northwest side of Sawah Village.

While you travel to the village, be on guard for enemy squads and NPCs because Sawah Village is usually a very hot zone. Once you’ve found the building, take the stairs to the second floor and you’ll find the locked door with a big white X on it. If you have the key equipped, you can unlock the door and collect the loot within.

The thing to know about keys and locations for keys in Warzone 2 DMZ is that some locations are worth pursuing and others are not. Some locations are just a bag in an airport or a cupboard and others are full rooms with multiple boxes of goodies to loot. There is no way to determine which key location is better than others, so stick with Attack of the Fanboy for more key location guides.

- This article was updated on December 22nd, 2022