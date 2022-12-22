Where to Find the Scientist Locker Key in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

So, you are trying to find the Scientist Lockey Key in the Al Mazrah map in Warzone 2 DMZ. Or perhaps you already have the Scientist Locker Key but just need help finding the location of the goods. Either way, you’ve come to the right place. Here is how to get the Scientist Locker Key in Warzone 2 DMZ and where to use it.

Where to Find the Scientist Locker Key in Warzone 2 DMZ

The only way to get the Scientist Locker Key in Warzone 2 DMZ is to get lucky. All keys are available as potential loot and the only way to get keys are to loot enemies and chests.

You can also slightly increase your odds of getting a Scientist Locker Key by taking on HVT contracts. Not only are contracts the best way to get cash fast, but oftentimes, the high-value target you take out will have a key.

Scientist Locker Key Location in Warzone 2 DMZ

If you have managed to secure a Scientist Locker Key in Warzone 2 DMZ, then you need to know where to use it. This can be the hardest part of keys, but luckily you have us. The location of the Scientist Locker Key is on the north side of Observatory in the bunker.

The bunker entrance is facing west, so if you are having trouble finding it, look around there. Once inside the bunker, look for a locker. Once you approach it, you’ll be prompted to use your key. Open it, snag all of the loot, and high-tail it out of there.

Hopefully, by using the Scientist Locker Key to open the locked space you can knock out the Key Elimination Faction mission. If you’ve already completed that mission, then no worries because you just scored some great loot and can find even more once you locate the Bank of Adal 2nd Story Office Key. Good luck out there!

- This article was updated on December 22nd, 2022