Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players are able to, as usual for the franchise, teach a wide array yo moves to their Pokémon, which include franchise staples such as Thunderbolt and Surf, as well as more niche moves such as Waterfall. But how can you get the Waterfall TM? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s how to get and where to find Waterfall TM in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Waterfall TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Unlike many other TMs in the game, there are two ways in which you can unlock the Waterfall TM. The first one can be done by defeating the Team Star Fairy Crew, located in North Province (Area Three). The area is also the place where you can find the biggest amount of Floette, as well as the only place where you can find wild Florges in the games.

With that said, you can also find a Waterfall TM by heading to Fury Falls, which is located in North Province (Are Two). Once in the area, use Koraidon or Miraidon, depending on your version of choice to climb the waterfall until you reach the area showcased in the image below, where you will be able to find the Waterfall TM.

How to Make the Waterfall TM

Once you acquire a copy of the TM you will be able to make as many copies of it as you like by heading to a TM Machine and then expending 8,000 League Points, 5 Magicarp Scales, 3 Basculin Fangs, and 3 Arrokuda Scales.

To recap, here are all the items needed to craft a Waterfall TM in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

8,000 League Points.

5x Magicarp Scales

3x Basculin Fang

3x Arrokuda Scales

You can play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet right now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 25th, 2022